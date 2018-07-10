Business

Overview Yuhanhitec Nano System Air-Curtain product in Korea

Hello, this is the CEO of YUHANHITEC, Han JOO-HYUN. Since our establishment in 1983, the main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D. YUHANHITEC will share our special know-how with our many partners so that we can provide perfect quality, competitive costs, and speedy information to achieve customer satisfactions.
YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.
Dreaming of our second leap, We promise you that YUHANHITEC will become a role model and the most successful partner that can communicate with our partners and surprise our customers with unsurpassed quality.

Compare Cross Fans Other Products
Wind spread phenomenon exists. It is heavy and can give a lot of load to the motor as the
Material is plastic. It is hard to maintain of speed of fan.
Twisted cross fan of Nano system
Noise is greatly reduced as the wheel itself is twisted and constant air volume and wind speed can be maintained since there is not wind spread phenomenon when the wheel rotates. Besides, it is lightweight due to the material of aluminum, and power loss can be prevented due to the less load of the motor
Nano System Air-Curtain at a Glance
Plasma ion Air-Curtain
Air curtain with sterilization and deodorization functions equipped with the world’s ¬first plasma ion cluster
Luxury Type (dual-motor) Air-Curtain
Air curtain realizing the lowest noise with the re¬fined design and sirocco fan
Slim Type (single-motor) Air-Curtain
The only product at the same level with the low power consumption and high effi¬ciency by using one motor and cross fan together with the appearance that can stand comparison as an interior decoration design
We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection. YUHANHITEC Air Curtain Distributor Korea and Car Air Curtain Manufacturer in Korea. We will give you the most satisfactions with our quality and trusts. YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.

