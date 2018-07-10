Business

Overview of leading dental devices manufacturer in Korea – Wonhyo Inc

Comment(0)

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.
With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction. Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly to many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.
Magic PATH file
Specification
Tip Size: #17
Taper: .02%
Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm
Speed: 250~450 rpm
Torque: 2.5~5.0 N/cm
One File
Specification
Tip Size: Ø20 / Ø25 / Ø40
Taper: .08%
Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm
Speed: 250~450 rpm
Torque: 2.5N/cm Endo one file manufacturer korea

One file GOLD
Specification
Tip Size: #20 / #25 / #40
Taper: .07%
Length: 21mm / 25mm/31mm
Speed: 250~450 rpm
Torque: 2.5~3.0N/cm

PATH file Gold
Faster instrumentation time
Less canal transportation than with manual files
*** overcome small ledges
Great solution for calci ed canals.
Not only make glide path but also shape
The coronal part Superior flexibility.
Better fatigue stress resistance
Easy to use. Dental device supplier

Also Read
Business

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2025

editor

It is forecasted that the cosmetic ingredients market is going to witness a stale growth rate over the forecast period. The global market for cosmetic ingredients is increasing substantially with the increased demand of various end use products. The various use of end use products both natural and synthetic are used in various end use […]
Business

Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market by product (Circuit breaker installation, Circuit breaker type, and Fuse of installation), by application (Power Generation, Construction, Transport, Industrial, and Consumer Electronics) market status and outlook […]
Business

Easy Fold Mailers Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Introduction The global fine art and luxury market is expected to generate demand for innovative packaging solution that are incorporated with advanced design technology. The design and functionality of fine art and luxury packaging plays a vital role in protection, storage and shipping of valuable fine art and luxury products. Easy fold mailers are effective […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *