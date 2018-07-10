Organic Snack Food Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights,2017 – 2027

Snacks are a part of food which are smaller as compared to a regular meal that is generally consumed in the midst of meals. Snacks are found in various forms such as packaged snack foods and other processed foods. Organic snacks are non-GMO and contains organic ingredients in the food products. Organic snacks are made from USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients that are gluten-free and are healthy for snacking. Organic snack foods are the products which contain nutritious and healthy ingredients such as proteins, vitamins and minerals. The organic snack foods such as potato chips, tortilla chips, corn chips; bakery products such as pancakes, bagel, pretzels, cookies and confectionery such as candies, chocolates, raisins, etc. contains organic ingredients which are nutritious and gluten-free as compared with conventional snacks. The organic snack foods are typically designed to be portable, healthy, nutritious and satisfying by the taste. The organic snack foods market is rising rapidly due to the increase in the health awareness among the people in consumption of organic foods that are beneficial for the body.

Global Organic Snack Foods: Market Segmentation

The global organic snack foods market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channels, flavors and region type. The organic snack market is segmented on the basis of product type in which it includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars and other snacks. The global organic snack foods market is segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as supermarket/hypermarket, grocery stores, e-commerce, convenience stores and other retail formats. The global organic snack foods market is segmented on the basis of flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and others. Hence, the global organic snack food market is expected to increase significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Organic Snack Foods Market: Regional Outlook

On the geography basis, the global organic snack foods market can be segmented by major regions which includes Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe is emerging as the most dominant region in global organic snack foods market. The Asia/Pacific region is seemed to have a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Thus the rise in the retail sector, efficient distribution and innovative marketing strategies of organic snack foods companies are the vital factors driving the growth of organic snack foods in the region.

Global Organic Snack Foods Market: Growth Drivers

The factors driving the organic snack foods market are the increasing health consciousness and importance of consumption of organic foods by the people due to the harmful side effects of conventional snacks such as increasing obesity, increasing calorie content of the body and less nutritional benefits. The millennial and kids are the major consumers of the organic snack foods globally. The demand for organic snacks is increasing rapidly and gaining popularity all over the world as a result of presence of natural ingredients in the snacks. Increasing demand for healthy snacks due to growing health awareness is expected to drive the organic snack foods market over the forecast period. Increasing organic farming and practicing organic agriculture in various developed region is one of the key factor for the growth of organic snack food market. As a result of growing health awareness, consumers are inclining towards consumption of organic food products as they are healthier and more sustainable as compared with conventional food products, which is also another key factor for the growth of organic snack food market. Hence, strong impulse buying behavior towards organic snack foods among the young consumers is mostly driving the organic snack food market.

Global Organic Snack Foods Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global organic snack foods market include

Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, General Mills, Woodstock Farms Manufacturing, SunOpta, Simple Squares and Organic Food Bar. The companies are anticipated to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in organic snack foods market over the forecast period.