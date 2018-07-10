Military Laser Designator Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

A laser designator is an electro-mechanical device used to detect a target such as laser guided missiles, bombs, or precision munitions. The beam generated from a laser designator, is invisible when a target is detected and the laser signal bounces on the target in the sky, which then steers itself towards the center of the reflected signal.

The major factor acting as a driving force to the market for military laser designator is the demand for enhanced security in order to combat laser guided munitions. The modern laser designators fires a complex, unique pattern of beam which distracts the laser guided munitions to other directions and thus disabling laser guided munitions to home on the intended target. Hence, resulting in enhanced safety during combat. Another prominent factor fueling the growth of military laser designator market is the increased demand for use of miniature laser designators to mount on unmanned aerial vehicle. The defense forces in the developed and developing nations are investing heavily in the development of miniature laser designators in order to meet the growing demand for the same.

The growth of market for laser designators is affected by the reduced operational efficiency in extreme weather conditions. The military laser designators are highly effective against any incoming missiles, laser guided bombs or munitions in clear weather condition, however in bad weather conditions such as smoke, cloud cover and rain, the effectiveness of laser designators against the intended targets reduces and sometimes the beams are impossible to locate or detect the target. Owing to this factor, defense authorities across the globe are limiting their procurement of these electro-mechanical devices, which in turn is hindering the growth of the market in future.

The manufacturers of military laser designators, along with different defense authorities are researching on development of drones as laser designators. This development will help the military forces to procure single system instead of two different systems for the same usage. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth of market for military laser designators in future.

The market for military laser designator is segmented on basis of types, end user, technology and geography. The various types of military laser designators are man-portable laser designators, vehicle mounted laser designators, and unmanned aerial vehicle mounted laser designators. Among the different types, the vehicle mounted laser designators dominated the market for military laser designator in the past few years and is also expected to dominate the market in future.

This is attributed to the fact that, defense authorities across the globe are investing heavily on ground based, airborne, and shipboard high energy laser designators. The defense sector and homeland security constitutes the end user segment, where the defense sector captured the largest market due to the enhanced benefits such as detecting, warning, targeting and destroying the intended target and causing less collateral damage. In terms of technology, the military laser designators market is segmented as solid state laser designators, fiber laser designators, chemical laser designators, and semiconductor laser designators.

The solid state laser designators dominate the market as the solid state laser designators use material in the solid form and not in the gas or liquid form, hence chances of material wastage is reduced. Moreover, the construction of solid state laser designators are simple and are easy to maintain. Geographically, the military laser designator market is categorized on basis of five strategic regions globally. These includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The leading region in the global military laser designators market in North America, owing to the fact that huge military spending and technological enhancement in the region is helping the region to lead the market.

The leading companies operating in the military laser designator market includes UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Thales Group (France), L-3 Technologies Inc. (U.S), Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy), General Atomics (U.S), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S), RPMC Lasers (U.S), and Gooch & Housego (U.K).