Local Health Expert Helping Women Feel Body Positive at August Health Retreat

GULFPORT, Florida¬–Jul 10, 2018–Gulfport local Gemma Rayne Fountain will be hosting a weekend health retreat. The retreat is scheduled for August 4-5, 2018, at the TradeWinds Island Resort–register today.
The event will feature two days of interactive learning in a supportive environment for women to feel confident about their bodies and positive about their weight loss goals.
The focus of the retreat will be on the principles taught in Gemma Rayne Fountain’s book, “The Elephant in The Room”. The book helps women to address the negative self-chatter and self-sabotage preventing them from feeling body confident and achieving their ideal weight goals.
“There is so much pressure these days when it comes to our body image,” said Gemma R. Fountain, Author and Health Coach. “Many of us have an unhealthy relationship with body image, diet and exercise. Our addiction to social media can also be harmful as it sets unhealthy expectations and views of what our bodies, health and beauty should look like,” said Fountain.
Fountain’s goal with the health retreat is to help women quiet the obnoxious inner voice to regain greater confidence in their bodies. “We can often be very harsh with ourselves and are our own worst critic. Instead, we need to learn to be our best cheerleader and feel empowered to achieve our weight loss goals,” said Fountain.
Early bird registration for the event ends on July 17, 2018.

