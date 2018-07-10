Business

Holiday Inn Express & SuitesTampa East Helping Tourists To Make Their Vacation More Comfortable & Convenient

For Immediate Release

 

Hotel in Tampa East Florida: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tampa East – Ybor City feeling very pleased to offer a kind of service that every visitor expects to enjoy when they are in a trip or vacation. The hotel has developed itself to be a suitable selection for both business travelers as well as for adventure seekers.

 

This hotel in Tampa East Florida is wonderful in every factor starting from its location to its incredible service and the amenities it offers. One can expect to enjoy a very relaxing evening in the beautiful rooms of the hotel after exploring the city whole day or after busy meeting schedules with clients.

 

The in-room amenities offered by thishotel in Tampa East Floridaincludes free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, on-site business center, meeting room, printer & copy machine, and in-room amenities like hair dryer, microwave, mini refrigerator, coffee & tea maker & many others. Holiday Inn Express & SuitesTampa Downtown makes sure that each of the guests staying at their hotel are staying comfortably without facing any issues.

 

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tampa East – Ybor City is also a common choice for visitors who look for Tampa Cruise Port or Terminal hotels or hotels near Busch Gardensfor their stay. This hotel is located very near to the Tampa International Airport and Downtown Tampa andgives access to nearly all the tourist locations of Tampa includingHard Rock casino, Tampa Convention Center, Tampa Amphitheater, Tampa Fairground,Lowry Park Zoo, Restaurants, Shopping Places and more.

 

With all the above mentioned facilities and services, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tampa East – Ybor Cityis certainly the best accommodation that one can find in the city. For more information about the hotel visit: http://www.hietampahotel.com/

 

About Company: Holiday Inn Express & SuitesTampa East is an excellent hotel near Tampa International Airport that offers a great staying experience to its visitors by offering them adequate facilities and services at affordable price.

 

Contact Details:
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tampa East – Ybor City

2520 North 50th Street, Tampa, Florida 33619, US

Phone: +1 (813) 533-0400
http://www.hietampahotel.com

