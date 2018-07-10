Frequency Synthesizer Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History and Demand 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

Analog Devices Inc. is one of the prominent players in the frequency synthesizer market. It has recently developed a range of direct digital frequency synthesizer. It consists of on-board comparator, RAM, PLLs, mixers and registers. These components further makes the frequency synthesizer idle for communication, test, radar and equipment. FEI-Elcom Tech Inc. is one of the leading player in the frequency synthesizer market and has manufactured a range of frequency synthesizer that generates low phase noise and fasting switching speed in the RF and microwave synthesizer industry. It also had wide applications in aerospace and defense equipments.

By components, frequency synthesizer market is segmented into phase detectors, loop filters, oscillators, mixers and dividers. Phase detectors are used in frequency synthesizer to generate signal output that is proportional to the phase difference between two signals. Oscillator has its application in most of the electrical equipment because of its portability and low cost. One of the biggest advantage of oscillator is that its frequency can be set for a specific time period. Oscillators have wide application in frequency synthesizer, numerous types of receivers, radio and TV transmitter and in microprocessors. Oscillators comprised of an automatic amplitude controller that produces high frequency stability and is used in communication system at remote location.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Frequency Synthesizer Market has been valued at approximately USD 1,707 Million by the end of forecast period with approx. 6% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the frequency synthesizer market – Ultra Electronics (U.K.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), National Instruments (U.S.), Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.), FEI-Elcom Tech Inc. (U.S.), Sivers IMA AB (Sweden), Programmed Test Sources Inc. (U.S.), Synergy Microwave Corp. (U.S.), Mercury United Electronics Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Frequency Synthesizer market is segmented on the basis of component, type and application.

Frequency Synthesizer Market by Components:

Phase detectors

Loop Filters

Oscillators

Mixer

Dividers

Frequency Synthesizer Market by Type:

Analog

Digital

Frequency Synthesizer Market by Application:

Aerospace & Military

Research & Measurement

Telecommunication

Others

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By type, frequency synthesizer market is segmented into analog and digital. Digital frequency synthesizer is one of the most widely used frequency synthesizer owing to its numerous advantages that includes low noise, low cost, less power consumption, small single package combined with its in-built system that generate stable performance. It is used in signal generation, local oscillators, communication systems and many more. It is also used for generation of radio frequency signals for its usage in numerous application starting from radio receivers to signal generators. In contrast to it, there are some disadvantages that may hamper the growth of digital frequency synthesizer that includes unwanted signal generation that causes noise may slowdown the market of frequency synthesizer.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region accounts for largest market share in frequency synthesizer owing to presence of major market players from the region and increased application of it in aerospace and defense equipments. Asia-Pacific region is constantly investing into research and development of frequency synthesizer market to invent new technologies in telecommunication sector. Europe region is one of the prominent player in frequency synthesizer market owing to implementation of it in defense equipment and in telecommunication sector. The region is investing into development of efficient frequency synthesizer for strong border security for safeguarding the citizens from foreign attacks. Countries such as China, Japan and India contribute towards the highest generation of frequency synthesizer in the region.

