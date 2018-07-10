Sports

France VS Belgium prediction FIFA World Cup

Comment(0)

Match Time：7/11/2018 02:00 Wednesday (GMT+8)

FIFA World Cup– France VS Belgium

Livescore | Match Prediction & Tips| Asian Handicap Odds|Line-ups & H2H Stats

——————————————

France: In good dynamic (Recent Form: WWDWWD)

A few days ago France rather comfortably beat Uruguay (2:0) in the quarter-finals, so they can enter into Tuesday’s semi-final against Belgium with optimism. Players are confident. “We know we’re a good team. The difference between a good team and a great team is matches like semi-finals and finals. We want to be a great team,” said Tolisso. Other players also shared their thoughts. “We have a team who can hurt anyone. If we concentrate on our game, we have a great chance to win,” said Griezmann. Good news is that Matuidi is back from suspension.

Probable line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud

Belgium: Keep on winning (Recent Form: WWWWWW)

Belgium did well in round of 8 on Friday as they eliminated favoured Brazil. Now it’s time for a match against France. “If you can beat Brazil, you do not have to fear anyone. We respect everybody but if we play with fear we will not be able to beat France. For us, it was a big step to win against Brazil – also for our confidence and to show everybody that we could do it. Belgium is a small country, we have 11 million people. We are very proud of what we can achieve and what we can do as a group,” said Chadli. Other players also shared their thoughts. “Our ambition goes further than reaching the semi-finals. We can be proud so far of how we’ve performed in this World Cup – reaching a semi-final is a big achievement but we want to go further and don’t give up,” said Vermaelen. Meunier is suspended.

Probable line-up: Courtois; Vermaelen, Kompany, Vertonghen; Alderweireld, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku

THE BETTING VERDICT:

All in all, I think that France are favourites of this clash. ‘Les Bleus’ should have full team available, whereas Belgium need to cope without their main and only right-back Meunier. In my opinion France may get a positive result.

France VS Belgium

Handicap Pick: France -0.25

Also Read
Sports

Is The Hoverboard A Way Accessory?

editor

Lots of people have labeled and categorized these “hoverboards” differently, anything people give them a call, we wish to highlight that the hoverboard is really a self balancing scooter. At Vecaro we feel that they are not only a transportation device but they’re additionally a ornamentOr wearable technology. As part of the Vecaro Team I’m […]
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Screening at Hafele Design Studio, Kolkata

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Screening at Hafele Design Studio, Kolkata The biggest sporting event in the world is here! For football fans it’s the long waiting FIFA World Cup, for which excitement starts rising months in advance. Hafele being a German Company and the official regional partner of FC Bayern wanted to celebrate the […]
Sports

The Pedigree Ski Shop Offers a Wide Range of Ski Gear and Clothing

The Pedigree Ski Shop’s collection of gear and clothing comes from the industry’s leading brands, and carefully handpicks items, from snowboard jackets to ski boots. [WHITE PLAINS, 6/26/2018] — The Pedigree Ski Shop provides an array of clothing and gear suited for skiing, snowboarding, swimming, and tennis. “You’ll find everything from ski jackets, snowboard jackets […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *