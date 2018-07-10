Bicycle Market Key Technology and Application Market – 2023

Global Bicycle Market Report was valued at USD xx Billion in the year 2017. Global Bicycle Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx from 20111 to reach USD xx Billion by the year 2023.
Get Free Access to Sample Report @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE234
The bicycle market report is segmented into two parts – By Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel. The Product Type segment is divided into mountain cycle, cyclo-cross cycle, track bicycle and road racing bicycle. Mountain bicycles contribute to the highest market share. The end user, segment, is divided into adult and kids. Adult’s sports bicycle segment has the highest share in the market as a result of government initiatives to encourage cycling and rise in participation of products specifically for women.
The distribution channel is divided into three segments- Retailers, Online and Departmental Stores. Departmental stores have the highest share in the market. Among all, it is expected that the adult’s sports bicycle segment will be growing at a moderate CAGR of xx% in the assessment period.
Drivers:
Collaboration with e-commerce websites
Consumer shifting preference to cycling as a sport or leisure activity
Awareness towards personal health and environment
Restraints:
Increasing market of refurbished bicycles
High cost of products
Opportunities:
Technological advancements – innovative bicycles and industries
Growing population of unisex bicycles
Introduction of ultra-lightweight bicycles
Challenges:
Intense competition has developed among the producers.
By region, the global bicycle market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At a country level, China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Accell Group (Netherlands), Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada), Giant Manufacturing Company Limited (Japan), Guangdong Tandem Industries (China) are some of the key players in the Bicycle Market Report.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Bicycle and components manufacturers
Raw material suppliers
E-commerce companies
Traders, importers, and exporters
By Product Type
Mountain bicycle
Cyclo-cross bicycle
Track bicycle
Road racing bicycle
By End Use
Adult
Kids
By Distribution Channel
Retailers
Online
Departmental Stores
By Region
North-America
Europe
Asia Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
Accell Group
Dorel Industries Inc.
Giant Manufacturing Company Limited
GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES
Insera Sera
MERIDA
Yeti Cycles
Marin Cycles
cannondale
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Read Report Overview with Full TOC @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/235/23/Bicycle-Market