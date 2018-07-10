Lifestyle

And Little Things adds new festive collections like Rakhis to its curated fashion jewelry portfolio

Comment(0)

And Little Things is a personalized gifting experience online store which has recently added wearable silver bead rakhis to its existing portfolio of curated fashion jewelry including bracelets, earrings, and necklaces etc.

AndLittleThings.in, an India based online personalized gift store, adds wearable silver bead rakhis to its existing portfolio of jewelry that includes bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces. And LittleThings provides a personalized gifting experience by creatively packing the jewelry in a handcrafted mango wood keepsake box with handwritten messages and Polaroid photos of favorite memories. This results in not only a perfect gift box but also a memorable experience for all.

Unlike other online jewelry stores, And Little Things offers a unique shopping experience, wherein you will able to find curated jewelry categorized into collections for everyday wear like Good Vibes & Protection, Karma, Talismans etc. They have also thought about meaningful designs for special occasions like wedding, bridesmaids, baby showers and festive seasons like Rakhi, Diwali, Eid and more.

As mentioned by Ms. Gagan Mauli, co-founder of the brand, the response to AndLittleThings.in experience has been overwhelming. Not only does it have numerous satisfied customers that are doubling every month, it has also been heavily endorsed on Instagram @andlittlethings.in by many A-listed Bollywood celebrities.

“With changing fashion cycles, we at And Little Things strive to be on top of upcoming trends, showcase fresh new designs, and provide long-lasting quality jewelry”. Added Ms. Gitanjali Narula, the founder at And Little Things.

Since its opening And Little Things has become one of the most preferred personalized gift shops among its customers. The co-founders and women entrepreneurs Gagan Mauli and Gitanjali mentioned in a statement that currently their primary focus would be to serve the customers across India, but however in the upcoming days, And Little Things has plans to expand its horizons facilitating customized gifts shipping across the globe.

Explore more at www.andlittlethings.in

Also Read
Lifestyle

Stuhrling Original Anatol Automatic Dual Time 371.01 Mens Watch

editor

Bringing back a period that existed more than three centuries back, the elaborate symmetrical ornamentation of the Stuhrling Original Anatol Automatic Dual Time 371.01 Mens Watch dazzles and amazes! Its skeletonized dial borrows touches from the mid-1600s while the early 19th century Art Deco influences create an overlay that sets in the vintage feel solidly […]
Lifestyle

Buy Butterfly Necklace as a Gift @ Lifeisagiftshop.com

Working with the intention of procuring the natural gifts either excavated in the case of crystals or collected in the case of butterfly wings by Fair Trade sources, Life Is A Gift Shop offers crystals that are natural and untreated unless stated otherwise and butterfly wing jewelry created from butterflies that lived a full life […]
Lifestyle

How To Use Wise Oak Effectively In Path Of Exile?

editor

The Wise Oak is a unique Bismuth Flask. This flask provides a defensive buff to whichever resistances share the lowest uncapped value, and a penetration buff to whichever resistances share the highest uncapped value. If any or all of your resistances match, they will share benefits. How to use wise oak effective? As a molten […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *