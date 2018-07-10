4th International Conference on Prosthodontics & Restorative Dentistry

With great pride and honor we present you the” 4th International Conference on prosthodontics & restorative density”conference which is going to be held in Toronto, Canada during April 8-9, 2019. The theme of this year’s meeting is “Promulgating latest innovations & applications in the field of Dentistry” which will provide an international platform for discussion of present and future challenges in dental health, dental education, continuing education and expertise meeting. World-leading health practitioners, clinicians, educators, and researchers will present cutting-edge and practical clinical techniques based upon widely accepted evidence and will introduce new and emerging research.
