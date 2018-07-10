Education

10th Edition of International Conference on Analytical Chemistry

We are inviting you to attend our “10th Edition of International Conference on Analytical Chemistry” which is going to be held at London, UK, on Feb 28-Mar 01, 2019. Analytical Chemistry 2019 spreads an extensive range of critically important sessions from basic research to recent innovations. It is particularly based on learning and sharing knowledge on current research and enormous applications of pharmaceutical sciences and chemistry. The main theme of the conference is ” To Expand the Scope and Uptake of Analytical Chemistry”. We are providing an unprecedented opportunity for chemists of all stripes and colors to share their research with colleagues by discussing the latest advances in the field. We invite directors, presidents & CEO’s from companies, chemists, academic groups, directors from pharmaceutical companies. Laboratory scientists who identifies, quantifies, analyzes or tests the chemical or biological properties of compounds or molecules or who manages these laboratory scientists. Chemical researcher, molecular diagnostics, clinical laboratories, health care industry, quantitative analysts, qualitative analysts, editorial board members, students, faculty members. chemical instrument vendors, professors and students from academia in the field of analytical and bioanalytical sciences. Delegates from various pharma & instrumental companies from all over the world.

Our conference includes some of the major academic and business key topics:
Tracks: Novel Approaches to Analytical and Bioanalytical Methods, Analytical Methodology, Bioanalytical Methodology, Chromatography, Environmental Analytical Chemistry, Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Crystallography, Spectroscopy, Instrumental Methods, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Titration, Applications of Analytical Chemistry, Proteomics, Forensic Analysis, Advances in Separation Techniques, Analytical Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Process Analytical Chemistry, Thermal Analysis and Glycomics, Applications of Analytical and Bioanalytical Methods, New Instrumentation and Equipment, Regulatory Issues and Biosafety Challenges in Bioanalysis

Academic key topics: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS), Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy (AFS), Capillary Electrophoresis (CE), Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Flow Injection Analysis (FIA), Fourier Transform Spectroscopy (FTIR), Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ion-Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), Liquid,Chromatography-IR Spectroscopy (LC-IR), Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), Raman Spectroscopy, Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA), X-ray Diffraction (XRD), X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF), Mass Spectrometry (MS), High Performance Liquid Chromatography-IR Spectroscopy (HPLC-IR), Gas Chromatography (GC), Electrolysis, Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (AES)

Business key topics: Analytical Chemistry Europe, Analytical Chemistry Asia, Analytical Chemistry Japan, Analytical Chemistry UK, Analytical Chemistry Canada, Analytical Chemistry USA , Analytical Chemistry Dubai, Analytical Chemistry Germany, Analytical Chemistry Africa, Spectrometer, Spectrophotometer, Coning and quartering, Dilution , Dissolution , Filtration,Masking ,Pulverization, Sample preparation, Separation process, Sub-sampling, Chemometrics, Calibration curve, Matrix effect, Internal standard, Standard addition, Isotope dilution, Calorimetry, Chromatography, Electroanalytical methods, Gravimetric analysis, Mass spectrometry, Spectroscopy etc.

Thanks & Regards

Name: Ethan Mathews
Designation: Program Director
Organization: Euroscicon Ltd.
Website: http://analyticalchemistry.euroscicon.com/
Email id : analyticalchemistry@euroscicon.events
ethanmathews03@gmail.com

