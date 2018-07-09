Terminal Block Market Impacting Factor’s Applications to 2024

A terminal block is defined as an electric connector in which the wires are clamped down to the metal part by a screw. It allows more than one circuit to connect to another and often contains two long aluminum or copper strips designed to link different components. These strips create a bus bar for power distribution which is sent to the connected components. Terminal blocks are modular, insulated blocks which unite two or more wires and are usually made of an insulating body and a clamping device to complete the connection. They include a broad range of fixed-mount and pluggable European cage clamps, U.S.-style screw clamps, spring clamp-style wire-to-board and wire-to-wire blocks, and related headers.

The global terminal block market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market is divided into the following categories: barriers, sectional, printed circuit board (PCB), and power. The barriers segment is further split into the single row and double row divisions, the sectional segment into Nema (American style) and IEC (European style) divisions, and the PCB segment into fixed and pluggable divisions. Applications of terminal blocks include business equipment, HVAC, power supplies, industry controls, instruments, telecom equipment, and transportation.

This market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for multipurpose, multifunctional, intelligent, finger-safe terminal blocks; the ever-expanding PCB market; advancements in various connection technologies; and the product’s growing adoption in the telecom sector. Industry controls and HVAC are estimated to contribute a major market share during the forecast period. Developments in termination technologies of terminal blocks intended for usage in more rugged applications such as instrumentation, industry controls, and data acquisition spur their growth.

Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, strict energy regulations, financial incentives through tax credit programs for energy-efficient HVAC systems, and technological innovations also play a part in motivating the HVAC industry which eventually fuels the demand for terminal blocks in this industry.

