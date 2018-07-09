Tech

Recruitive Software: G-Cloud 10 Approved

Comment(0)

Recruitment software provider, Recruitive Software, is delighted to announce that they have been accepted as a supplier for the Government’s latest G-Cloud Framework; G-Cloud 10.

G-Cloud is a government initiative targeted at easing procurement by public-sector bodies in departments of the UK Government, which aims to provide a single repository of cloud-based services for use by public sector organisations via an online marketplace. It is designed to save public sector organisations and suppliers the time and cost traditionally associated with individual procurement contracts.

Recruitive has been approved to supply under classification category of Cloud Software. Richard Clarke, Managing Director at Recruitive comments; “We are absolutely delighted to have been accepted as a G-Cloud 10 supplier. It provides us with an additional route to market and we are confident that many public sector organisations will benefit from our highly effective, award winning recruitment software.”

Richard continues; “Our software is designed to streamline the entire recruitment process from talent acquisition and management to on-boarding. We have proven to significantly reduce the cost per hire and the time to hire whilst enhancing the candidates journey when applying for vacancies within the public sector.”

For more information please visit:

HOME

https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/

Also Read
Tech

Future Electronics Wins 2017 Platinum Sales Performance Award from Keystone Electronics

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2017 Platinum Sales Performance Award from Keystone Electronics at EDS in Las Vegas. “Keystone Electronics is proud to award Future Electronics our highest honor as a distributor, Keystone’s Platinum Sales Performance Award,” said Troy David, President of Keystone Electronics. “It is a pleasure […]
Tech

ATEX – what does this mean for the user? SKVTechnik answers general questions.

editor

ATEX – suitable side channel blowers from SKVTechnik (http://seitenkanalverdichter-technik.de/) What does ATEX mean? ATEX is a French abbreviation of ATmospheres EXplosibles and means explosive atmosphere. It indicates a source of danger. In the context of side channel blowers, the imprint means that these devices are suitable for use in potentially explosive atmospheres and for pumping […]
Tech

Looking for the Limited Series 2017 Argo Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master R? Find it at Shank’s Argo

editor

With only 50 units in production, it can be difficult to find the limited-edition Argo Avenger Hunt Master R. Luckily, Shank’s Argo is the place to go for this hard-to-find XTV. [CHAMBERSBURG, 4/11/2018]—In celebration of its 50th anniversary in the XTV industry, Shank’s Argo has launched an exclusive anniversary version of the Argo Avenger 8×8 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *