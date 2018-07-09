Tech

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market– Technology, Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Challenges To 2022

Comment(0)

Global Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market is displaying rapid growth in forthcoming period. A Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) is a visual aid that helps the pilot to maintain correct height and distance from runway so as to maneuver the aircraft to make a perfect landing. PAPI is generally located from a distance of around 300 meters from landing threshold of the runway. The correct angle of touchdown is determined by ratio of white lights to red lights and it goes thus that in optimum landing, ratio of white lights to red lights will be equal.

 

  • Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market by Product Type: Taxiway Lighting Systems, Apron Lightings Systems, Runway Lighting Systems, Visual Glide Scope Indicator and Others

 

  • Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market by Applications: Aviation, National Defense and Others

 

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/precision-approach-path-indicator-papi-market

 

The Key Factor That Drives the Growth of Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market Research Report by Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026

Top Key Manufacturers of Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) market are:-

  • Carmanah Technologies Corp
  • ADB SAFEGATE
  • Multi Electric

 

Geographical Analysis of Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market:-

  • North America
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

 

A general rule is that PAPI is always located on the left hand side of the runway at right angles to the runway center line. If needed, PAPI can be located on the right hand side of the runway and sometimes on either side of the runway but this level of provision is not within system requirements. Similar mnemonics hold true for flying below the glide slope or way above the destined height levels. “White on white” means “way too high”. “Red on white” means “you’re all right”; “Red on red” means “you’re dead (too low)”.

 

Segmentation of precision approach path indicator market by type includes semi-automatic and automatic. Segmentation of the market by application includes aviation and national defense. By geographical regions, segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America.

 

Runways need adequate lighting to witness safe and efficient aircraft operations on ground including landing and take-offs. LED lights are being increasingly used in airfields with immense focus on longer life-span, efficiency of use and energy consumption proving immense market growth for precision approach path indicator service market. By technology, precision approach path indicator market is segmented into LED and Non –LED.

 

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/precision-approach-path-indicator-papi-market/request-sample

 

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

 

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

 

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

 

Also Read
Tech

360 Degree Camera Market 2017 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Scenario: 360 degree camera are referred to as omnidirectional cameras that consists of 360 degree field view or visual field that covers the entire range. There is a high demand of 360 degree cameras in robotics and panoramic activity.   The study indicates, increasing penetration of visual reality headsets and wide adoption of VR […]
Tech

Future Electronics and NXP will Host Free i.MX Seminar in San Sebastian, Spain

London, UK (webnewswire) July 2, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, are hosting a seminar on the i.MX RT Series Crossover Processor in San Sebastian, Spain on July 4, 2018. Low power application processors and high-performance microcontrollers have […]
Tech

Small Cell Network Market 2018 Key Players: Texas Instruments, Qualcomm Telecommunications, ZTE Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Market Highlights: The rising demand for capacity and coverage on cellular networks is challenging and affecting operators. Cellular operators are currently shifting towards heterogeneous networks as the most promising solution to meet users’ demands by using a mix of macro base stations and small base stations. In recent times, several cellular operators have started outdoor […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *