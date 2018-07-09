Business

Pervida Functional Drinks for Gut Health Make a Huge Splash at the Fancy Food Show in New York City

Blacksburg, VA – (July 5, 2018) – Functional beverage manufacturer Pervida attended the 2018 Summer Fancy Food Show. This expo brought together thousands of vendors across the world to showcase their innovative specialty foods. Consumers, retailers, distributors and buyers will have the opportunity to sample over 100,000 products, including functional drinks. The Fancy Food Show, hosted by the Specialty Food Association, is the largest specialty food show in North America.
Pervida’s showcase location was at booth 6352.
“Pervida Immune is an innovative functional drink for gut health that contains patented, scientifically proven, all-natural ingredients combined in a great tasting product. Pervida’s patented functional properties are a key differentiator in the beverage market. We are excited and thrilled that Pervida Immune is a pioneering beverage for personalized functional nutrition for gut health and immune support.” Said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Pervida’s Founder, Chairman and CEO.
The showcase was held Saturday June 30th through Monday July 2nd from 10am-5pm at the Javits Center, 655 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001.

About Pervida

Pervida is an award-winning beverage company that develops new functional drinks with proven health benefits. Pervida’s flagship product–Pervida Immune–promotes gut health and immunity by incorporating all natural, sugar-free, patented, scientifically proven ingredients. Pervida Immune specifically utilizes cold-pressed pomegranate seed oil–a rich source of a unique, Omega-5 fatty acid known as punicic acid (PUA). There are currently no other beverages on the market that contain pomegranate seed oil and PUA, not even pomegranate juice has the highly beneficial seed oil in it.
The health benefits of Pervida’s scientifically proven proprietary formulations have been investigated for over a decade and patents have been issued for the ability of PUA to improve gut and immune health. The patent numbers are listed clearly on each Pervida.
In collaboration with Cascadia and its network of brokers such as Main Street Marketing and Tozzi & Associates, UNFI and KEHE, Pervida is posed to disrupt a $15 billion beverage and $100 billion natural products markets by incorporating the concept of functional beverages as technology, which is supported by sound science and the next generation of all natural, proprietary, patented ingredients with scientifically proven health benefits.
For more information, please contact us at info@pervida.net, follow us on social media: @PervidaHealth or visit www.pervida.com

