Business

Overview of GSC Company in FIRE FIGHTING SUITS (FPS-350)

Comment(0)

GSC(Global Safe Corporation) has been active in South Korea since 1976.We are Leading Specialized company in emergency evacuation equipment supplement such as Safety Air Cushion, Escape chute, Emergency Air Tent, Inflatable Boat, Fire Fighting suit, Escape device, Safety Rope Ladder and other equipment for Firefighting and Rescue Equipment and Evacuation system.

FIRE FIGHTING SUITS (FPS-350)

Firefighting Clothes.
• Firefighting clothes for Fire Fighters.
• Firefighting clothes for Rescue Workers.
– Fire Helmets
– fire Hoods
– Fire Boots
– Fire Gloves
Our fire clothing helps you stay cool under fire. Our lightweight, highly-visible jackets, pants and coveralls set the standard for brush, forest and cleanup scenarios, in any terrain. Escape Descended Supporter
Features
Our fire clothing assures you of leading-edge protection, mobility and comfort.
The Outer Shell is 65% Meta-Aramid and 35% Para-Aramid in a rip- stop weave which is the quality of heatproof highly efficient.
And Thermal Barrier: Special water and heat proof fabric ‘PTFE’ which was coated by poly-urethan on the Aramid fabric with Nomex Felt.
Underarm Gussets in all 3 layers maximizes comfort.
Heavy molded zip covered with Velcro front fastening in Jacket.
Fixed trouser braces, heavy duty H-style parachute suspender at back.
Contoured collar designed for maximum thermal protection. Thermal throat tab With Velcro closure.
Sleeves feature Nomex knitted wristers for total protection.
Two rows of 50mm silver and yellow 3M Scotch lite reflective tape.
Two large pockets with full flap closures in Jacket.
Large gusseted pockets with Velcro flap & drain holes (Jacket & Trouser).
Radio pocket is standard.
Velcro with Hook & Dee for front closure in Pant.
Fabric provides exceptional cut and tear resistance and longer life.
Leg zip with covering flap.
Can be tailored to suit any specification.
Many other styles and colors are available to meet specific customer requirements.
All fabrics (outer shell, moisture & thermal barrier and internal liner) of our firefighter suit had gotten approval of International Standard ISO 11613 for Protective Clothing for Fire Fighters. Firefighting Clothes Manufacturer

Also Read
Business

Klarm China Promote Making of Good Injection Molds

editor

Klarm is one of the most professional injection mold makers of a wide range of industries in China. Precision injection molding has a number of advantages over other methods. In particular, plastic precision injection molding involves several methods to make components in an efficient manner. Given below are 5 big benefits of precision injection molding. […]
Business

Diatomite Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

“We have produced a new premium report Diatomite Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Diatomite. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep […]
Business

Infrared Imaging Market to 2024: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

editor

Study on Infrared Imaging Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Infrared Imaging Market by type (portable and fixed), component (IR detectors, IR lens systems IR […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *