India lead-acid battery market is projected to reach $ 7.6 billion by 2023

July 9, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “India lead-acid battery market is projected to reach $ 7.6 billion by 2023”

According to “India Lead Acid Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” lead-acid battery market is projected to reach $ 7.6 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to booming demand for automobiles, in addition to increasing focus of the government towards boosting the penetration of electric vehicles in the country. Moreover, development of smart grids, continuing technological developments, increasing budget allocation for housing projects and government initiatives aimed at shifting the focus from conventional sources to renewables in India is further expected to positively influence the country’s lead-acid battery market in the coming years.

India Lead Acid Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of the lead-acid battery in the market in India:
1. Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share & Forecast
2. Segmental Analysis
 By Type (SLI, Stationary and Motive/Traction)
 By Application (Automotive, Telecommunications, UPS, Electric Vehicles and Others)
3. Competitive Analysis
4. Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

