GSMA Embedded SIM Market: Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

GSMA mobile operators have long relied on bundling smartphones with their services to grow their customer base and reduce churn. There are three stages in the development cycle of network operator. When smartphones were first introduced, operators have been able to tie customers into long-term contracts and locking smartphones to their networks. As smartphone adoption has increased with increased innovation, consumers have started to move towards SIM-only plans.

These plans can be used in combination with consumers’ current smartphones. This makes it easier for consumers to buy their mobile devices outside of operator channels. The potential take-up of GSMA embedded SIMs will share some key drivers with SIM-only growth, such as the consumer demand for service flexibility and the shift towards buying smartphones from retailers. However, eSIMs offer some new growth opportunities to operators.

An e-SIM is an embedded SIM card, meaning that chips are embedded in mobile devices making configuration software-based that can work on any network. Rather than being locked to a specific network the SIM card can change network whenever customer wishes to do. A traditional SIM card is pre-provisioned with an operator profile while GSMA embedded SIMs are reprogrammable. The profile of a chosen operator is installed, activated or changed via an encrypted communication over a mobile or fixed network.

The introduction of GSMA embedded SIM deliver multiple benefits to customers: improved experience with greater flexibility, an increase in the number of connected devices and lower costs of connected products, easy to add to a data plan. For network operators, it can lead to reduction in SIM handling, integration and handling costs. At a minimum it will take some of the hassle out of changing networks, plans and devices.

In embedded SIM, it is no longer required to wait for a new SIM card, request a PAC code and wait for device to change over, instead the move is requested and SIM card will automatically be set up on new network or plan. While moving to a new device it is simply required to register to account and it will automatically be set up with previous number and details. The latest version of the GSMA now enhance the flexibility for how mobile network operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) do business in the future.