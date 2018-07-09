Health and Wellness

Dr. Drew Dwyer (a.k.a. The Big Man Talking) Works Toward Producing More Books For Baby Boomer Empowerment

Australia, July 09, 2018 – “Big Man Talking” Dr. Drew Dwyer sets to write nine more books, focusing on each of the nine chapters of his newly released book titled, “Ageing In a New Age: A Survival Guide for Baby Boomers.” These books will be covering topics about ageing, such as getting people to understand the Baby Boomer generation, emotional intelligence, and active ageing.

Dr. Drew’s book is written specifically for two sets of people in the Baby Boomer cohort – people over 65 and 70 who are already in retirement and the younger ones who are not yet ready to retire but are close to hitting the wall. There are also added sections for the parents of the Baby Boomers since many of them are assisting, supporting, and transitioning their older parents into the final stage of their life.

As a clinical specialist, Dr. Drew intends to impart his knowledge and experience over to consumers, especially those who are affected by ageing and the health system. He wanted to connect or reconnect with them and to educate and empower them. The world today is changing quite dramatically and this affects older people because their traditional or conservative way of seeing things is not really mapping well to what the world is swinging into.

To know more about Dr. Dwyer and his book, visit www.dr-drew.com.

