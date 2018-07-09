Anthrax Treatment Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2028

Anthrax is a harmful disease that affects humans as well as animals such as sheep, goats, horses and cattle. It is a life-threatening infection caused by a bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. Bacillus anthracis is a gram-positive and rod-shaped bacterium generally transmitted from animals. Anthrax spreads through three main routes: digestive route, aerial route and contact through skin. Over the past few years, anthrax has gained great popularity due to its use in bioterrorism. The spores of anthrax have been used for mass infection and in biological warfare. Anthrax is not a communicable disease and anthrax skin infection is the most common amongst all infections. It develops an ulcer with a black center called as eschar. Ingestion of anthrax can cause seriously fatal diseases. The most lethal type is inhalation anthrax. Inhalation anthrax progresses rapidly with high fever, rapid breathing, shortness of breath, blood vomits, sweating, and chest pains that lead to heart attacks. Common symptoms of anthrax in human beings for respiratory infection include pneumonia and severe respiratory collapse. Diagnosis of anthrax infection is mostly done through a CT scan and an X-ray of lungs, a blood test for anthrax antigens and a biopsy skin test. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Chemiluminescence based kits are available for the diagnosis of anthrax.

According to CDC, anthrax is classified as a Category A agent with serious bioterrorism potential. BioThrax (manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.) is the only FDA-approved vaccine provided as a pre-exposure protection from anthrax infections.

Anthrax Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The need for more appropriate methods for anthrax treatment is high, which is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the global anthrax treatment market. Increasing healthcare investments in emerging economies, growing awareness about the availability of treatments and rise in research funding are anticipated to drive the growth of the global anthrax treatment market. Increasing public-private partnerships in order to facilitate novel developments for the innovative and effective treatment of anthrax are some other factors expected to further drive revenue generation in the anthrax treatment market. However, the high cost associated with diagnostic treatment is restraining the growth of the global anthrax treatment market.

Anthrax Treatment Market: Overview

Anthrax infects people when spores get into the body. The disease is treatable in the early stages of the infection. The skin infection can be treated with common antibiotics such as erythromycin, ciprofloxacin, penicillin and tetracycline. Based on anthrax type, the global anthrax treatment market can be segmented into cutaneous anthrax, inhalation anthrax, gastrointestinal anthrax and injection anthrax. Amongst all, inhalation anthrax is considered to be the most lethal type of anthrax.

According to CDC, anthrax is generally found in agricultural regions of Sub-Saharan Africa, Central and South America, Southern and Eastern Europe, Central and Southwestern Asia and the Caribbean. Anthrax is rare in the U.S. and very common in developing countries.

Anthrax Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global anthrax treatment market can be classified into eight regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global anthrax treatment market due to prevalence of anthrax in this region. North America is expected to be the second largest market for anthrax treatment. The Asia Pacific market is slated to experience delayed growth due to a lack of awareness towards anthrax treatment and diagnosis and low disposable income. The treatment for gastrointestinal and inhalational anthrax is expensive. Moreover, the market for anthrax treatment is focused on countries that face a threat of terrorist attacks.

Anthrax Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global anthrax treatment market include Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Elusys Therapeutics, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., PharmAthene, Inc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG and others.