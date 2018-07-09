Lifestyle

And Little Things adds new festive collections like Rakhis to its curated fashion jewelry portfolio

And Little Things is a personalized gifting experience online store which has recently added wearable silver bead rakhis to its existing portfolio of curated fashion jewelry including bracelets, earrings, and necklaces etc.

AndLittleThings.in, an India based online personalized gift store, adds wearable silver bead rakhis to its existing portfolio of jewelry that includes bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces. And LittleThings provides a personalized gifting experience by creatively packing the jewelry in a handcrafted mango wood keepsake box with handwritten messages and Polaroid photos of favorite memories. This results in not only a perfect gift box but also a memorable experience for all.

Unlike other online jewelry stores, And Little Things offers a unique shopping experience, wherein you will able to find curated jewelry categorized into collections for everyday wear like Good Vibes & Protection, Karma, Talismans etc. They have also thought about meaningful designs for special occasions like wedding, bridesmaids, baby showers and festive seasons like Rakhi, Diwali, Eid and more.

As mentioned by Ms. Gagan Mauli, co-founder of the brand, the response to AndLittleThings.in experience has been overwhelming. Not only does it have numerous satisfied customers that are doubling every month, it has also been heavily endorsed on Instagram @andlittlethings.in by many A-listed Bollywood celebrities.

“With changing fashion cycles, we at And Little Things strive to be on top of upcoming trends, showcase fresh new designs, and provide long-lasting quality jewelry”. Added Ms. Gitanjali Narula, the founder at And Little Things.

Since its opening And Little Things has become one of the most preferred personalized gift shops among its customers. The co-founders and women entrepreneurs Gagan Mauli and Gitanjali mentioned in a statement that currently their primary focus would be to serve the customers across India, but however in the upcoming days, And Little Things has plans to expand its horizons facilitating customized gifts shipping across the globe.

Explore more at www.andlittlethings.in

