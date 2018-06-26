Business

Understanding who is Hideyuki Kuromiya?

Hideyuki Kuromiya is known by many for his looping and repeats in her vocal style. Hearing his voice is that out of this time zone which presents him the opportunity to fill a void that is missing in the music industry. To review his current material do not hesitate to visit his iTunes store or hear him on iTunes radio. His iTunes store is https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/picasso-code/1398204304?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4.

 

The song “The Old Guitarist” off the album Picasso Code is full of great instrumentals that Radio/Club DJ’s will enjoy! The album provides freedom of range that allows Hideyuki Kuromiya to come to light.

 

As Hideyuki Kuromiya passion for her music goes along with his style, it shows her great diversity that can make him chart-topping. Beyond the scope, her voice has its own range, an up and down vector that is parallel to mainstream beats. The album “Picasso Code” continues to show his passion for what he does.

 

The Album includes fourteen songs which are: Young Girl with a Flower Basket, The Weeping Woman, The Old Guitarist, The Death of Casagemas, Massacre in Korea, Blue Room, Chicago Picasso, Bottle Glass Fork, Family of Saltimbanque, La Vie, Guernica, Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, The Young Ladies of Avignon and Cat Catching a Bird. The album was released this year in 2018. For more visit http://www.longemagazine.com/

 

Social media links are:

https://www.youtube.com/c/%E9%BB%92%E5%AE%AE%E7%A7%80%E5%B9%B8

https://www.youtube.com/c/kuromiyahideyuki

https://soundcloud.com/u9xvmuzqrhcp

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010192810868&ref=bookmarks

https://www.instagram.com/trt3400/

 

To download and review the album visit iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/picasso-code/1398204304?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4.

 

For more information, you visit Hideyuki Kuromiya Blogs located here

https://hbhb.amebaownd.com/posts/3773733 or any of her social media

connections.

