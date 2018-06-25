vegas shooting

The CoverMe-Seat keeps teachers and students safe in a school shooting. Developed after recent shootings in Texas, Florida, Vegas and elsewhere, it transforms in seconds from a seat insert or chair into a high-caliber bulletproof vest. CoverMe-Seat is the practical alternative to bullet proof vests and bulletproof backpacks. Protects against AR-15 fire.
UAV Drones Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023
A latest report has been added to the wide database of UAV Drones Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the UAV Drones Market by type (commercial, military), application (border and maritime security, combat operations, emergency communications, spying, and education), components (battery, camera, navigation and propulsion system), payload (25 kg, up to 150 kg, […]
Force Sensor Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 7.1% CAGR During 2017 – 2027
Global Force Sensor Market: Regional Analysis of the Technology Segment The capacitive force sensor segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the APEJ force sensor market during the forecast period. In terms of value, the piezo-electric force sensor segment is predicted to be the most attractive segment in the North America and […]
Molex’s Squba 1.80mm-Pitch Sealed Wire-to-Wire Connector System
Molex announced a Squba 1.80mm-Pitch Sealed Wire-to-Wire Connector System, which is a patent-pending design that offers an IP67 NEMA rating and carries 6.0A of current to deliver reliable power in a wide range of space-constrained applications Hong Kong, March 22, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Molex announced a Squba 1.80mm-Pitch Sealed Wire-to-Wire Connector System, which is a […]