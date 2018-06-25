Small Scale LNG Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends |Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

Market Scenario
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas in its, liquid form. The gas is cooled at -1600C to convert it into an odorless, colorless liquid, that can be again re-gasified at end use destination. The typical value chain for the LNG includes gas production & transmission, treatment & liquefaction plant, storage, LNG shipping in ballasts, receiving terminals, regasification, and then to end user. The major demand for LNG comes from power plants, fertilizer industry, and transportation fueling, cooking and heating for industrial, commercial & residential sector. In recent scenario, the smaller scale LNG projects have boosted up with increasing demand for LNG and emerging markets as net importers and exporters. According to Shell’s LNG outlook, global gas demand growth by sectors including power, transport, and others, expanded at 2% CAGR, in 2018.
Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high. To solve this problem, natural gas is converted to liquid form at liquefaction terminals, for ease of transportation. At the destination of end use, the liquefied gas is again converted to gas at regasification terminals. Globally, the number of liquefaction & regasification terminals are increasing, given the increasing demand for energy fuel.
Market Segmentations:-
Global small-scale LNG market has been segmented on the basis of mode of supply, type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into liquefaction and regasification terminals. Liquefaction terminal segments holds larger market share due to increasing natural gas storage infrastructure. On the basis of mode of supply, global small-scale LNG market is classified as Trucks, Trans-shipment and Bunkering, Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail
Key Players
- Honeywell International Inc.
- General Electric
- Prometheus Energy
- Excelerate Energy L.P
- Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
- Engie SA
- The Linde Group
- Wärtsilä Corporation
- Skangas AS
- IHI Corporation
Global Small Scale LNG Market: Regional Analysis:-
Europe and the North America regions are investing heavily for developing the LNG gas infrastructure. In Europe, there has been significant increase in demand for LNG, especially in countries such as UK, France and Italy. Continuous adaptation from countries to switch to cleaner fuels for power generation and in transportation sector is essentially driving the growth of LNG market in the region. New climate change regulations and requirement by transport authorities to reduce carbon emissions from fleet operations, are driving the use of LNG.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for LNG, especially because of countries such as China and India in the region. For providing power in remote locations, LNG is increasingly used because of its clean and low emission properties that are further supported by government commitments to change to LNG based economies. These countries are increasingly investing in LNG infrastructure and there is adequate availability of LNG through subsidized schemes and distribution network.