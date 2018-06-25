Tech

Small Cell Network Market 2018 Key Players: Texas Instruments, Qualcomm Telecommunications, ZTE Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Market Highlights:

The rising demand for capacity and coverage on cellular networks is challenging and affecting operators. Cellular operators are currently shifting towards heterogeneous networks as the most promising solution to meet users’ demands by using a mix of macro base stations and small base stations. In recent times, several cellular operators have started outdoor deployments of small cells to enhance service in high-dense areas. Engaging small cells in new innovative deployments will result in providing gains and benefits not only to the indoor areas but also for other areas such as outdoor areas.

 

Small cell solutions have become more popular recently as a way of expanding coverage and increasing network capacity. They provide flexibility and increased QoS capabilities at an attractive cost. Implementing a small cell infrastructure is also an environment-friendly as it reduces the number of cell towers by providing a cleaner signal with less power consumption.

 

Major Key Players:

  • Airspan Networks, Inc. (U.S.)
  • CommScope Inc. (U.S.)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.)
  • Ericsson (Sweden)
  • Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.(China)
  • Nokia (Finland)
  • ZTE Corporation (China)
  • Qualcomm Telecommunications (U.S.)
  • Texas Instruments(U.S.)

 

Regional Analysis:

The global Small Cell Networks Market is led by North America. The mobile network operators are looking for faster, better, and cost-effective solution to upgrade and sustain their mobile backhaul links to keep abreast with the ongoing bandwidth growth and the performance related to 4G wireless services. Qualcomm Telecommunications is partnering with Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to work on 5G NR-enabled small cell technologies. The collaboration is said to speed up the delivery and global commercialization of 5G NR small cell products and infrastructure by Taiwanese OEMs and ODMs.

 

The European small cell network is at a constant pace and is anticipated to maintain the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2023. Recently, small cells network has gained attention of operators. Vodafone, in particular, has invested in the technology, with its Dutch operations recently building a new unified communications product for its enterprise customers using small cells from NEC. The market in the Asia Pacific is currently experiencing a quick growth in revenue due to increased penetration of smartphones and the rise in data traffic that is contributing to market growth.

 

Key Findings:

  • Ericsson launches small cell for 5G. Ericsson is introducing the 5G Radio Dot, a small cell radio designed to satisfy the advanced indoor mobile broadband performance requirements demanded by 5G.
  • Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), a global designer and manufacturer of total-package solutions for wireless and broadcast infrastructure, recently announced its FDPL Series of ShareLite PCS/AWS-WCS-2.5GHz small cell diplexers. This is RFS’ first product in a complete line of small cell multiplexers that are designed for maximum performance with the smallest size and lowest weight available in the industry.

 

Intended Audience:

  • Small cell equipment manufacturers
  • Small cell vendors
  • small cell technology companies
  • small cell providers

 

