SLCM Wins ‘4th SCMPro Demand Planning and Forecasting Award 2018’

– Recognized in ‘Best Demand Planning and Forecasting Practices in Agri’ Category –
New Delhi, 18th June, 2018: Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s leading agri services solutions provider with operations across India & Myanmar has been conferred the “4th SCMPro Demand Planning and Forecasting Award 2018” in “Best Demand Planning and Forecasting Practices in Agri” category for demonstrating best demand planning and forecasting function within the organization. The prestigious award was presented at the fourth annual ‘Demand Planning and Forecasting Forum’ held in Orchid Hotel, Mumbai on 16th June 2018 in the presence of a distinguished gathering of business leaders, academics, and senior industry professionals. Mr. Ankur Jaipuria, Chief Business Officer and Ms. Neeta Israni, Assistant Manager, Corporate Communication at SLCM received the award from Mr. Vishal Dhawan, V.P Growth Market, JDA and Mr. Rakesh Singh Chairman, ISCM.
Speaking post the award ceremony Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO of SLCM said, “We are delighted to receive this recognition from ‘Demand Planning and Forecasting Forum’. At SLCM, we believe that effective demand planning and forecasting plays a pivotal role in the operations of modern management. Towards this, we have grown with special focus on developing robust demand planning processes within the company and this award is a testament to the best practices followed at SLCM. I would like to thank the esteemed jury for recognizing our efforts and considering us worthy of this honor.”
Organized by Institute of Supply Chain Management (ISCM) along with SCMPro, the Demand Planning and Forecasting awards (DPFF Awards) seeks to acknowledge organisations for successful demonstration of their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their operations, provide a platform to showcase innovative business practices and create an avenue for benchmarking their achievements against their peers. It recognizes the best practices that corporate entities have adopted in demand planning & forecasting function and sales & operational planning in 8 award categories, and in the process rewards their strategy, performance, and goals. The award is judged by eminent jury comprising senior industry professionals in technology, demand planning and forecasting, business and innovation space.
The Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMPro) is a thought leadership magazine for the supply chain professional from the Institute of Supply Chain Management, India’s premier supply chain education, research, and consulting firm.

