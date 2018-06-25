Server Management Software Market 2018 Global Key Players: Datadog, Solar Winds MSP, Manage Engine, BMC Software by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Server management software refers to a software, designed to run on web servers to manage all its aspects via a web interface. Server management software enables a user to gain access and monitor servers & other devices automatically on the network. The introduction of server management software helps in providing a platform to build, deploy, and manage servers which eventually help in providing better efficiency.

The on premise based deployment sub-segment of the global Server Management Software Market is expected to hold the largest market share of the market, whereas, cloud based deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based technologies and applications. Also, the growing trend of application monitoring is another major factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of server management software by small and medium sized enterprises is one major factor driving the growth of server management market. The growing number of small and medium enterprises will further drive the growth of server management software market. Increasing traction of server management across end users due to increasing usage of internet, mobile devices, and social media is another major factor responsible for fueling the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Datadog (U.S.)

SolarWinds MSP (Canada)

ManageEngine (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (U.S.)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.)

BMC Software (U.S.)

Central Solutions (U.S.)

Server Density (UK)

Percona (U.S.)

Infrascale (U.S.)

Adaxes (U.S.)

Segments:

The global server management software market is segmented by deployment, organization size and vertical. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global server management software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

