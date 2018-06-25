Tech

RideBoom App added a red safety button for safer rides in there Rideshare app

RideBoom Technologies got many safety features in there RideBoom App compared to any other ride share app in the globe like share trip info with loved ones, gender booking option, preferred driver option.

RideBoom Technologies just add another safety feature in their app a red light icon button on rider map. This could help and improve the rider chances of getting help when you need while in a car.This button is like a small red light icon if rider press this will connect the call to 000 .

RideBoom founder Mr Harminder Malhi who known as Harry Malhi announced that The Red Panic Button application is designed to improve the life of all citizens by offering them a higher degree of security in our society. As a mobile application, the application offers users safety guidance in unknown environments.

RideBoom riders can use the Red panic button not only in a ride but at any time if you are in an emergency situation anywhere any time all you need is open the RideBoom rider app and you can see the button on the map.

There are tons of unique features that make this platform worthwhile. First, you get to track everything from the rider to pricing and other data inside the app. There’s no surge pricing, so everything is fair. You can also select to ride now or ride later, and they even have secure authentication for the app too.

In addition to that, you can rate the driver once your ride is completed too. They even allow you to create a list with your favorite drivers. And while you can connect with the driver, you do have your mobile number hidden from them for added privacy. As a whole, RideBoom does a very good job at bringing you tremendous value and quality for your money. It’s a good, one of a kind app and it works nicely too. So, if you want to access great ride sharing features, you may want to try it out!

For the more information, visit: www.rideboom.com

