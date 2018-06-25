Business

Miller and Steiert, P.C. Provides Legal Assistance for Individuals Accused of Felony Crimes

Avoid wrongful convictions, prison sentences, and the stigma of having a criminal record in Denver with Miller and Steiert, P.C. The law firm has the attorneys and years of operation to handle different kinds of felony cases.

[LITTLETON, 06/25/2018] – A Time.com article said statistics show that the number of wrongful convictions has reached record highs from 2013 to 2016. To rectify this, governing bodies have exonerated 171 people in 2016, according to data from the National Registry of Exonerations. Some of those exonerated were convicted as far back as 1964 and had remained in jail.

In 2016, an average of three people per week was exonerated, which was double the rate of 2011. While 2017 saw fewer exonerations due to a number of reasons, most of the 139 exonerations were for homicide, sexual assault, and other violent and non-violent crimes.

Being in jail for a long time for a crime one didn’t commit, and waiting for an exoneration that may never happen, are the very reasons to get legal defense services. Legal defense from an experienced firm can prevent wrongful convictions and unnecessary jail time.

Denver, Colorado residents charged with felony cases can avoid wrongful convictions with the legal services of Miller and Steiert, P.C., a local law firm.

Criminal Defense Attorney

The law firm of Miller and Steiert, P.C. has been operating since 1959 and carries almost sixty years of experience handling cases in different disciplines, including criminal defense. Its lawyers handle different misdemeanors and felonies, including:

  • Homicide
  • Sexual exploitation and assault
  • Crimes against the First Amendment
  • Domestic violence
  • Assault and Harassment
  • Drunk driving
  • Drug Offenses
  • Employee theft
  • Forgery
  • Securities violation
  • Cyber crimes
  • Traffic violations

Miller and Steiert, P.C. carries a strong reputation for aggressive defense and representation, making its lawyers the trusted choice for criminal defense cases in Denver.

Full-Service Legal Assistance

Criminal defense is only one of the legal cases Miller and Steiert, P.C. handles. A full-service, litigation-based practice, it provides reliable service and representation, from criminal defense to employment advice.

About Miller and Steiert, P.C.

Miller and Steiert, P.C. offers a full range of legal services for Denver, Colorado residents. Established in 1959, the two-generation law firm handles all areas of practice. The award-winning firm and its attorneys have the experience, knowledge, and skill to provide aggressive defense and compassionate representation.

Protect your rights today. Visit https://www.m-s-lawyers.com/ for an initial consultation.

