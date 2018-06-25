Malti Jayant Dalal High School completed 50 years of creating parity in education amongst the marginalized in Society

Mumbai, 23rd June 2018: Sadhana Education Society’s (SES), Malti Jayant Dalal High School celebrated its Golden Jubilee today with great fanfare. Gracing the occasion was Mr. C. L. Raheja Trustee and Chairman (SES), along with Mr. Neel Raheja, Trustee SES. The charitable educational institution known for imparting quality and affordable education to marginalized students without any bias, and at affordable rates, has empowered over 50,000 students with the gift of knowledge in its 5 decades of existence. The school caters to the pre-primary, primary and secondary sections and at the present has over 1600 students with the number growing annually.

The traditional lamp was lit by Mr. H. C. Agarwal.-Chief Post Master General, Mr. C. L. Raheja -Trustee and Chairman (SES), Mr. Neel Raheja- Trustee (SES), along with Mr. Vishwas Dhumal- Member, Council of Management (SES). The function saw the school release a special postal cover, designed with the School Emblem with the words “Prajvalito Gnyanmay Pradip” which means “To light the lamp of knowledge”, along with students coming together to commemorate the special milestone though dance and other entertainment acts.

Another highlight of the event was the display of the rather rare and unique research books in the Kapila Khandvala College of Education library. These books have been in existence for 5-8 decades attracting thousands of researchers and scholars from across Mumbai. Mr. C. L. Raheja interacted with students at the exhibit and commented that these books have the potential to provide great inspiration to children to dream big and achieve great success. Recently, in the month of March, an all India Library seminar was held to discuss the digitization and preservation of this treasure.

Ms. Hutoxi Aibara, Principal, Malti Jayant Dalal High School, “The long journey of 5 decades with great responsibility of delivering value based quality education to the 1st Generation learners this is what Sadhana Education Society’s Malti Jayant Dalal High School is delivering as promised. The Golden Jubilee special cover also incorporates this with the logo “Roots Of Values & Wings of Dreams”.

Remarking on the occasion, Mr. Vishwas Dhumal- Member, Council of Management (SES), “What started with an endeavor to end education inequality and provide quality education at affordable prices, has today grown into an institute of repute. The qualified educationalists and best teaching methods with position the school well for further growth. The books, going back 8 decades, are now a treasure trove for the intellectually gifted who throng the library. The inaugural golden jubilee function of this premier institution is a testimony to our efforts to empower communities and build a brighter future for our generations.”

About Sadhna Education Society

Sadhana Education Society first started with a College of Education in 1962. Under the aegis of the Sadhana Education Society, several institutions include: the Malti Jayant Dalal High School (3 Sections: Pre-Primary, Primary & Secondary), L. S. Raheja College of Arts & Commerce (Junior, Degree including Self-Financing Courses & Post Graduate) & the Kapila Khandvala College of Education.

