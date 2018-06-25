Business

Livonia, MI Kitchen Designer offers Remodeling Ideas Contractor Services

Livonia, Michigan (webnewswire) June 25, 2018 – We depend on our kitchens day in and day out to store, cook, and enhance our food in a reliable and efficient way. If your kitchen space is outdated, has poor quality cabinets or appliances, or doesn’t quite fit your design style, consider utilizing Kurtis Kitchen & Bath’s kitchen remodeling services.

Contemporary Kitchen Design Ideas for Livonia Homeowners

If it is important to you to have a kitchen that is up to date with the latest modern design trends, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers a line of sleek, attention-grabbing contemporary style designs. Contemporary rooms offer a more open and inviting aesthetic and are sure to create a lasting impression on your guests.

Traditional Kitchen Design Ideas for Livonia Homeowners

Those who appreciate classic woodworking, carving, and coloring will appreciate the cabinets, countertops, and cupboards available in Kurtis Kitchen & Bath’s traditional design products. These are sure to add a charm and a beauty to your home that will be appreciated for years to come.

Transitional Kitchen Design Ideas for Livonia Homeowners

If your style lands somewhere in between contemporary and traditional, a transitional design style may be right for your kitchen remodel. Designing your kitchen with this mix of styles allows homeowners in Livonia to have the best of both worlds, offering a look that is simultaneously old-fashioned and forward-thinking.

Contact Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

12500 Merriman Rd.,
Livonia, MI 48150
734-522-7600
cmaruska@kurtiskitchen.com

About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is dedicated to providing the best resources possible for your kitchen remodel, whether you choose the do-it-yourself route, to contract remodeling services, or to use available partial or complete installation services. Good home improvement shouldn’t only be available to those with a certain budget, so Kurtis provides the lowest prices possible on your kitchen remodeling needs in Livonia, MI.

