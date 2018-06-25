Business

Liberty Home Products Offers a Selection of Custom Steel Window Well Covers

The Denver-based home products company offers custom steel window well covers to protect homeowners from intruders and maintains the quality of the foundation of their home.

[DENVER, 5/25/2018] – Liberty Home Products offers an array of custom steel window well covers to protect homes. The company customizes each window well cover to properly fit the size and shape of the client’s window well and let light pass through.

According to Liberty Home Products, basement windows provide thieves accessibility into a home as they can easily open these windows. Uncovered window wells also put adults and children at risk of falling from up to six feet.

The Benefits of Window Well Covers

Liberty Home Products recommends installing a steel window well cover to avoid intrusion and accidents. This will also prevent window wells from collecting rain, snow, or leaves, which may affect the foundation of a home.

Window well covers also allow a considerable amount of ventilation and light to come into a home. To provide an excellent quality of window well cover, Liberty Home Products utilizes the strongest steel construction.

The team of professional installers measures and installs each window well cover. This will secure that they will fit perfectly into clients’ windows. Additionally, the window well covers are safe for children and even pets. Clients will have the option to obtain security chains for added protection.

Choose from a Number of Options

Liberty Home Products explains that all-steel frames can support more than 500 pounds. The company builds the long-life, powder-coated steel covers in a factory in Denver.

Clients can choose from different colors including black, gray, bronze, copper vein, and silver vein. Liberty Home Products emphasizes that the thermal-fused polyester powder-coat finish surpasses all other painted finishes in durability and appearance.

The coating will resist sun fade and rust for a long time and at the same time provide resistance to marring, chipping, and scratching. In addition, the coating will also protect the covers against the harsh elements of nature.

About Liberty Home Products

Liberty Home Products offers different home products such as custom window well covers, steel security doors, solar shades, retractable awnings, and more. The company provides the highest quality of locally-made products with factory direct prices.

For more information, visit http://www.lhpinc.com today.

