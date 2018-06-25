Larvicides Market Growth Analysis, comprehensive analysis, Emerging Trends 2026

Larvicides Market: Introduction

Mosquito bites may lead to many life threatening diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, Chikungunya, and yellow fever. Mosquitoes can transmit more diseases than any other arthropod group. Mosquito transmitted diseases are predominant in more than 100 countries across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 700 million people across the world are infected with mosquito borne diseases every year. The lifecycle of a mosquito has four distinct stages: egg, larva, pupa, and adult. Larvicide is an insecticide that targets the larval stage of a mosquito. The term ‘larviciding’ refers to the application of chemicals on the larva. Continuous application of synthetic insecticides leads to development of resistance toward the synthetic insecticides. Therefore, alternative strategies are needed to control mosquitoes. Targeting breeding sites of mosquitoes is an ideal option since large number of larvae are likely to be present within smaller areas.

Global Larvicides Market Segmentation

The global larvicides market can be segmented based on type, form, application, and region. In terms of type, the larvicides market can be classified into natural, synthetic, and others. Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) is a naturally occurring bacterium, which disrupts the gut in the mosquito by binding to its receptor cells. Methoprene and Temephos are well-known registered synthetic larvicides that can be applied in the form of spray, liquid, and granules. Biological larvicide made from neem oil is gaining market acceptance. It is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic larvicide holds major share of the market. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period owing to its mass production and cost effectiveness.

In terms of form, the larvicides market can be divided into liquids, spray, oils, and others. Larvicide in spray form can be easily applied on water bodies. The spray segment is anticipated to account for prominent share of the larvicides market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the larvicides market can be segregated into ornamental ponds, rainwater cisterns, retention basins, roadside ditches, drainages, swimming pools, and others. Mosquitoes need water bodies to complete their lifecycle. Some mosquitoes prefer fresh water to breed, while others prefer polluted and brackish water. Species of Anopheles (which contains malaria vectors) prefer clean and unpolluted water, while species of Aedes (which contains the dengue and yellow fever vectors) prefer rainwater in used tires, brackish water, drainages, road side ditches, etc.

