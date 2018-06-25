Business

International Conference “Black Sea Oil Trade-2018”: September 20, Kyiv

Registration for The Key Event of the Black Sea Oilseed Industry Goes On!
Make sure you start a new oilseed season effectively at the VI International Conference “Black Sea Oil Trade-2018” – a key event of the Black Sea oilseed market, to be held on September 20, 2018 in Hilton hotel, Kyiv, Ukraine.
Take advantage of Early Bird registration which is valid till July 31!
The conference will provide the latest market reports and exclusive analytics from the leading global experts, insights and recommendations on adjusting business strategies in a dynamic environment, new contacts and vast networking opportunities.
‘Black Sea Oil Trade’ Conference offers:
 Effective platform for discussion of the main drivers in the oilseed sector of Ukraine and Black Sea countries

 Exclusive agri market analytics and forecasts from the top global experts and agribusiness operators

 Insights and recommendations for improvement of business strategies

 New ideas, effective networking and exchange

Keynote speakers from Ukraine, USA, Brazil and India already confirmed their participation.

PRELIMINARY CONFERENCE AGENDA

SESSION 1: Oilseed Market: Global Scenarios. SWOT Analysis

• Black Sea Oilseed Sector. Outlook, 2018-2020
Sergey Feofilov – Director General, UkrAgroConsult
• Fundamentals & Trends in The Global Oilseed Market
Ben Buckner – Analyst, AgResource, USA
• USA and South America. Oilseed Market Overview
Fabio Meneghin – Partner, Agroconsult, Brazil
• Speech to be confirmed

SESSION 2: Price Forecast in the Oilseed Markets for 2018/19

Keynote speech:
Forecast on The Global Oilseed & Vegoil Prices. Which way we go?
Paul MaсAuliffe – Director General, World Commodity Analysis Corporation, USA

Speakers Panel Discussion

SESSION 3: Regional Features and Opportunities

• Revolution in Ukrainian Oilseed Sector: From Exporter to Importer
Julia Garkavenko – Oilseed Market Expert, UkrAgroConsult
• Roadmap for Branding Ukrainian Vegoil in Indian Market
G Chandrashekhar – Global Agribusiness Expert, India
• Russia: Strengthening Positions in the Global Oilseed Market
Vladimir Petrichenko – Director, ProZerno, Russia
• Speech to be confirmed

‘Black Sea Oil Trade’ conference is annually attended by producers and crushers of oilseeds, traders, enterprises for deep processing of veg oils, investment companies, banks, legal, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveyor and other companies.
In 2017 ‘Black Sea Oil Trade’ attracted 250 delegates from 150+ companies and 25 countries.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2017 EVENT: PHOTOS VIDEO DELEGATES

LEARN, NETWORK & TRADE WITH US!
REGISTER HERE. EXHIBITION STAND & ADVERTISING OPTIONS http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bso/2018/en/conference
For Sponsorship options and participation issues please contact
UkrAgroConsult

