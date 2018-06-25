Business

In A Hurry To Put Up A Signage For Your Business? PrintPal Offers Same Day PVC Banners

Comment(0)

London, UK — Today, PrintPal, a provider of Banner printers and business card services, announced that they’ll be expanding the services they offer. Going forward, they’ll also be providing printing for event invitations, booklets, training manuals and PVC banners. The last one, in particular, is being promoted as a same day service that they’re providing to their customers.

Known as the #1 printers in London in terms of customer service and quality, PrintPal was proud to announce that they’ll now be able to entertain requests from businesses for PVC banners. Businesses all over the London area have been experimenting with their marketing tactics for areas with heavy foot traffic especially those that are in corner streets. Due to the densely populated area being incredibly busy throughout the day, advertising has to adapt hour by hour.

PrintPal has a variety of PVC banners available for those that are looking to make adjustments to their promotional material within the day. Other banner printing services include:

* Banners inside malls, the business itself or in general public can be printed on deluxe 500gsm PVC to make hanging seamless

* Banners that need to be oversized to as much as 3m in height x the width specified by the client

* Banners for areas that receive foot and vehicular traffic on both sides requiring it to be double-sided can be printed on premium 700gsm blockout PVC

PrintPal also announced that they’re using all-new material for their mesh PVC banners to ensure that, no matter the weather, they’ll be able to stay up and visible. According to a PrintPal executive, this was one of the most important adjustments that they made for their printing service. All their other prints will also use better material for better visibility and clarity.

A leader in banner printing services, London company PrintPal showcased various examples of the services that they offer. These included:

Training Manuals

Invitations and Postcards

Business Stationery

PVC Banners and Boards

Poster Printing

Business Cards

Banner Design Alteration

Booklets and Brochures

Roller Banners

Exhibition Stands

Leaflet Printing

Web Design

PrintPal has recently risen in popularity among businesses in London due to the hands-off approach that they offer. For most requests, the only thing that they ask for is the logo of the business if there’s any. The rest of the design can be modified later on before printing which meant that businesses don’t need to have an in-house graphic designer on their payroll.

About PrintPal: PrintPal is a printing and graphic design service provider located in London. They print and design various marketing mediums that businesses use to promote both physically and digitally. They also operate a blog where they provide tips regarding the various printing services that they offer. They have been rated as the #1 banner printing company in London in a 2017 survey.

For more information visit https://www.printpallondon.co.uk/

Also Read
Business

New UV Printer & Phone Case Printer Bring Amazing Business Growth Possibilities

editor

Shenzhen City, China; 28, February 2017: There are different types of printers available with China based World Best Import & Export Company that can be used for different purposes. They have printers that can be used for printing on the coffee or beverage surfaces and also printers that are perfect for printing on phone cases […]
Business

Pochampally Sarees – a Fine Display of Ethnic Art

editor

Pochampally in Nalagonda district of Andhra Pradesh, India, is well-known for its Pochampally brand of sarees, the base fabric being cotton, silk or a combination of the two. The exquisite finish of the saree comes through the dyeing and weaving of pre-coloured threads which are dyed according to the Ikat or Ikkat technique or the […]
Business

Data Cabling Is Made Great Again By This Company

editor

London, United Kingdom — 14 January 2018 — Piggott And Whitfield from the United Kingdom are a well known company that has been dealing with a wide array of services. One could name just a few: project management, design and build, mechanical and electrical services, intelligent solutions and of course construction. These guys are apt […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *