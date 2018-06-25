Nitrocellulose Market:

Nitrocellulose Market Abstract:

Global Nitrocellulose market is estimated to reach approximately USD 950 million by 2022, after expanding at a CAGR % from 2016 to 2022. Nitrocellulose is also known as guncotton, it is highly inflammable compound. Physical properties such as better adhesion and non-reactivity to other paints are expected to compliment the overall demand. Nitrocellulose, when added to inks or coatings imparts special characteristics such as excellent adhesion, superior drying properties, and high solubility.

Global Nitrocellulose market is segmented based on Product, application and region for forecasted period 2016 to 2022. On basis of Nitrocellulose, it is segmented by Product as M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others. In M grade cellulose, it is highly utilized in consumer products such as thickener and emulsifier in lubricants in nutritional supplement capsules and others.

Nitrocellulose Market Insight:

Global Nitrocellulose market has been evaluated to be rapidly growing and is expected to reach further. Benefits such as vast scope of application, innovation in end-user products and rapid industrialization in developing the economy and increasing the market of nitrocellulose globally. Increase in price of raw material and regulations of government regarding usage of chemicals will hindered the market in coming years. The global nitrocellulose market is increasing due to growth in technology advancement and competitive pricing by local and regional vendors. To gain advantage, local manufacturers should increase their capacity and invest more in R&D activities. Moreover, research of new product development according to standards set by government will also increase the demand of nitrocellulose in end-user industries. The market will see vigorous growth and related investment in the forecasted period along with technological advancement in nitrocellulose for applications. This is likely to increase further in future.

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of nitrocellulose market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of nitrocellulose market during the forecast period to 2022 is well explained.

Nitrocellulose Key Players:

The key players of global nitrocellulose market are Atomax Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nitro Quimica, Hubei Xuefei Chemical, Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd., Nobel NC, IVM Chemicals, Synthesia, antong Tailida Chemical Co., Ltd., and Nitro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

By Product: M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others

By Application: Printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes and others

Study Objectives of Nitrocellulose Market:

To study market overview of the Nitrocellulose market

To estimate market size by product, by application and region

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of nitrocellulose market

To provide geographically market analysis and outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To analyze the global nitrocellulose market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Nitrocellulose

