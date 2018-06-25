Encounter Windows Backup & Restore Issues? MiniTool Gives the Solutions!

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 (WebNews) — MiniTool Solution Ltd., professional computer software company, gives users many solutions to computer backup and restore issues, especially its free backup software – MiniTool ShadowMaker, helping backup and restore system effectively.

Recently many users send emails to the MiniTool support team, saying they are plagued with many common backup & restore issues, for example, Windows backup stuck, Volume Shadow Copy Service errors, not enough disk space to back up with 0x80780119 code, etc.

In terms of these questions, MiniTool has professional & reliable backup & restore software – MiniTool ShadowMaker, and gives helpful solutions according to different issues.

Solved – Windows Backup & Restore Issues

Windows Backup Stuck at 12%, 57%, 97%

Some users tell MiniTool that Windows backup stuck at creating system image when trying to run Windows backup to an external hard drive or other devices.

Simply speaking, Windows backup gets stuck at 12%, 57%, 97% for a few hours and no progress has been made. An error message shows:

“Windows Backup is currently in progress

Creating a system image of (C :)”

MiniTool explains this issue is mainly caused by three reasons: system files are locked by other programs, no enough disk space exists, and there are some bad sectors on the system disk or target disk.

And this company gives some solutions to fix it, for example, turn backup services to automatic, check disk, disable antivirus or firewall temporarily and disable running programs.

To avoid Windows image backup stuck issue, MiniTool recommends using the reliable and professional backup software – MiniTool ShadowMaker which can help users to easily back up the system, files, partition or disk. For more information, read this post – Windows Backup Stuck at Creating System Image? Solve It Now.

(VSS)Volume Shadow Copy Service Errors

VSS errors often happen during the backup and recovery process. According to users’ feedbacks, MiniTool finds many users say they have Volume Shadow Copy Service errors 0x80042302 and 0x807800A1 when creating a backup, as well as VSS errors 0x81000202 and 0x80042302 during System Restore.

Based on different errors, MiniTool gives different solutions. In addition, MiniTool ShadowMaker is recommended to users so that they can back up and restore the computer to its previous state in the event of unexpected accidents.

Windows Backup Failed Not Enough Disk Space with 0x80780119 Code

Some users say they receive a message, reporting create a system image failed with 0x80780119 error code because of not enough disk space. MiniTool has written an article about this issue, analyzing this error in detail and introducing possible solutions to fix it.

To extend system reserved partition or recovery partition and clear the USN Journal files are helpful to solve the 0x80780119 error. Additionally, MiniTool ShadowMaker can be as an alternative to back up Windows to avoid backup failure.

Restore Windows Image Backup to Different Computer

Some users tell MiniTool that they have 2 computers with different hardware but one computer gets corrupted.

In this case, MiniTool suggests creating a system image of the normal computer and restoring the Windows image backup to the crashed computer. This company tells users to enter WinPE to restore the image to the system disk of the damaged PC, and then perform a repair with its Universal Restore feature to ensure the PC can run properly. Refer to this post – How Can You Do Windows Backup Restore to Different Computer to learn more information.

Create Incremental Backup and Different Backup

As for this question, some users write to MiniTool to ask for help. And they say that they only find how to create automatic backups with the Windows built-in backup tool, but don’t know how to create incremental backups and differential backups.

Actually, Windows doesn’t give options to create these two types of backups. Luckily, MiniTool ShadowMaker can be viewed as incremental and differential backup software, effectively backing up the newly added or changed data. And its Scheme feature is available, helping to create incremental and different backups, as well as perform disk space management.

Clone VS Image: Which One to Choose?

MiniTool finds that some users are wondering about the backup method – clone & image and they don’t know when to image disk & when to image a hard drive. In terms of this question, MiniTool explains some differences in the post Clone VS Image: What’s the Difference? Get the Answer Now.

About MiniTool Solution Ltd.

MiniTool®, based in Canada, is a professional computer software provider, always focusing on data recovery, disk management, and computer backup. With years of research and self-development, now millions of users worldwide have installed MiniTool products on the computers and servers to enjoy easy digital life. For more information, please visit http://www.minitool.com.

SOURCE: MiniTool Solution Ltd.