CA0645-15H From Citizen – The Smart Choice For The Outdoor Man

This smart looking Sport Eco-Drive watch by Citizen is perfect for the wrist of the man who loves the outdoors. With a stainless steel case and leather strap, this is watch is one tough customer.

The black band, grey dial and white hands add to the tough exterior. This piece is also crafted with a sturdy mineral crystal to protect the dial and is powered the B612 Eco Drive movement.

Additionally, this watch is water resistant up to 100 metres. The durable hardware and unmatched quality of the Sport Eco-Drive watch by Citizen will help you accomplish anything you put your mind to.

Specifications:
CA0645-15H

Eco-Drive; Eco-Drive Chronograph
New
Gents
Calibre: B612
Movement: Eco-Drive
Strap Material: Stainless Steel with Black Ion Plating
Water Resistant: 10 Bar
Case Size: 44mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel with Black Ion Plating
Glass Material: Mineral
Warranty: 1 year International Guarantee + 3 years Regional Guarantee (please check FAQ for details)
Features: Eco-Drive, Chronograph, 24 Hrs Display
Specifications: 1/5 second units chronograph 60 minute timin, 24 hrs display, Date display, Eco-Drive (recharged by any light source , No need to change battery), Insufficient Charge Warning
Clasp Type: Standard Buckle
Power Reserve: 7 months

