Uncategorized

BGH: Removal of a shareholder managing director for good cause

Comment(0)

When it comes to the removal of a shareholder managing director of a GmbH, a type of German private limited liability company, for good cause, it is a matter of whether there was in fact good cause at the time the decision was taken.

Disputes among the shareholders of a GmbH are not uncommon. If these give rise to a situation whereby the shareholder managing director is set to be removed and his or her employment contract terminated, it is often the shareholder managing director”s right to vote at the general meeting of the shareholders that tips the scale. That being said, he or she will not be able to exercise their right to vote if they are being removed for good cause. We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that a frequent point of contention in the case law is whether it is enough for good cause justifying removal to have a merely formal basis or whether good cause needs to be objectively supported by the facts and circumstances.

The Bundesgerichtshof (BGH), Germany”s Federal Supreme Court, has provided clarity on this issue. In its judgment of April 4, 2017, the BGH ruled that when it comes to removing a shareholder managing director of a GmbH or terminating his or her employment contract, it is a matter of whether there was in fact good cause at the time the decision was taken. The burden of proof is on the party making reference to good cause (Az.: II ZR 77/16).

In the instant case, two shareholders of a GmbH had differences of opinion. The plaintiff held 49 per cent of the shares in the company and sought the immediate removal of the managing director as well as termination of his employment contract. The defendant shareholder managing director held 51 per cent of the shares. He voted against the proposals in the general meeting of the shareholders and secured their rejection.

The legal proceedings concerned whether the shareholder managing director had been allowed to exercise his right to vote in the first place. The action was unsuccessful. The BGH held that there needs to objectively be good cause justifying removal and termination of the employment contract at the time the decision was made. The Court ruled that no such good cause existed at the time of the general meeting of the shareholders. The BGH went on to say that there can be said to be good cause if any further activity by the managing director would be unreasonable for the company, especially if this is due to gross derelictions of duty.

Lawyers who are experienced in the field of company law can advise shareholders and managing directors in the event of disputes and see to it that there are detailed contractual arrangements.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/company-law/managing-director.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Pocket Cloth Diapers Global Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

editor

Description : Pocket Cloth Diapers-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Pocket Cloth Diapers industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]
Uncategorized

World Hypertension Day: Lucknow is in control of “Hypertension” leading to kidney diseases

editor

Every month 50 new patients are diagnosed with kidney disease due to hypertension Among these 50 patients half are below 40yrs of age May 16, 2018: Instituted by the World Hypertension League (WHL) in 2005, each year World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 to increase the awareness of Hypertension and related disease. With […]
Uncategorized

Paraffin Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2013-19

Paraffin is a colorless, soft solid substance derived from petroleum that consists of various hydrocarbons. It is manufactured by the process of refining crude oil to gasoline. Paraffin is available in three forms which include scale, semi-refined and fully refined. The applications of paraffin include packaging, candles, cosmetics, building materials, inks, PVC, polishes, rubber and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *