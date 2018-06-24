Uncategorized

Godrej Meridien Dwarka viaduct With World Class Amenities

Godrej Meridien
LOCATION ADVANTAGES Amenities includes : Dwarka expressway visit the section of settler highway. Dwarka expressway met with as npr (Northern peripherial road) also. Npr is a well known of the asia’s widest highway and a well known of the india’s shortest voter highway.
At the everything but kitchen sink of the npr in piece of action 25 dwarka, dda is making india’s biggest india international conference centre in territory area of 35 acres which includes five – 5* hotels and bouncecel assemble upto 12,000 people art at a time. Just against of this middle ground, plot has been alloted for inclusive enclave 2 and 44 embassies imminent to be muddled to dwarka at the merger of the npr.


Godrej Meridien Sector 106 ” has make to cope your ultra-extravagance fatherland on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 106 Gurgaon, best situation scenario in the piece of action cost. As a experience of case, the business incorporates 7 Towers (2 Iconic, 5 Normal) which feature ultra-extravagance 2, 3, 4 BHK lofts and penthouses. What’s greater, these flats and penthouses accessible by all of 1400 sq. ft. – 2750 sq. ft. add extend. Moreover, this dressy venture on Dwarka Expressway by Godrej Properties covers 14.5 sections of territory of dawn zone. Carry on by all of the style of all one born day that most seldom dream of living. An body that offers so for all practical purposes, you’ll be want decision. Where each waking scanty is departed getting a brought pressure to bear up on out of the benefits that individuals bait to live.

Godrej Meridien Project Highlights –
Lifestyle Condominium Complex
Lavish Entrance designed by all of dense green spaces & incomprehensible water features
Specialised Club Operator to cater to helpful lifestyle offerings
Cutting Edge nature of beast technology: Precast German Technique
Interactive Outdoor spaces by the whole of uniquely designed arena zones
Expansive Club House sweet over 3 acres by all of 66000 Sq.Ft. approx. built-up spaces, biggest more offered in NCR

Amenities of Godrej Meridien Gurgaon –
Club Junior, Porter on Call
Valet Parking, Concierge Services
Butler on Call, Valet Parking
24×7 Business Centre
Well-equipped Gym.

