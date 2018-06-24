Business

Godrej Alive offers 2, 3 and 4 BHK Apartments & Flats.

Comment(0)

Godrej Alive Mulind is a new premium project being developed by “Godrej Alive ” in Mulund (W), Thane. Godrej Alive Thane project offers 2, 3 & 4 Bhk residential apartments. Godrej Alive Mulund is offering all the modern Amenities to live a luxury lifestyle in Mumbai. Project is a high rise development and is crafted with a good amount of open spaces inside the development area. “Godrej Alive Thane” offers a lavish & large club house with all modern facilities, Indoor and out door activity areas so that residents can enjoy their life with their families and friends inside the campus itself. Location of “Alive” is the biggest USP of this development because it is connected with all the major areas of the city. Mulund as a micro market have a good demand of residential homes and “Godrej Alive ” will definitely fulfil the dream of many home buyers. Project is strategically located on LBS Road, at Mulund Thane Check Naka so that all the major schools, hospitals, malls, shopping complexes & day to day need stores are near by. Mulund is centrally located in Mumbai Metropolitan region and well connected from Eastern Express way, Powai, Bhandup, Thane, Airoli, Vikhroli, Andheri, Kandivali and many more location. People can easily travel from south Mumbai as well. Mulund as a micro market having very good demand of residential project and godrej alive mulund will be the best option for them.
GODREJ ALIVE towers ensures that the residents get an uninterrupted, premium view of the greenery & gardens from their homes.

For More Info Related to Godrej Alive Mulund feel Free to Call @ 9810047296
Project website:- http://godrejalive-mulundthane.com//a

Also Read
Business

Acordis Technology & Solutions Call of the Game Dinner FountaineBleau Miami Beach

editor

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat and the Host Sponsor of the Miami Open, hosted the annual Acordis Call of the Game Dinner on April 7, 2018 at the FountaineBleau Miami Beach. The Acordis Call of the Game Dinner honored the work of the people “behind the […]
Business

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

editor

The highly fragmented vendor landscape of the global aircraft actuation systems market is currently led by companies such as Zodiac Aerospace, Buhler Motor GmbH, B/E Aerospace, and Rollon S.P.A, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its recent market study. Despite the prevailing competition, the market provides ample opportunities for the entry of new players offering […]
Business

Automotive Collision Repair Market: Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024

editor

The Global Automotive Collision Repair Market to reach USD 206.46 billion by 2025, driven by a surge in automobile production, digitalization of automobile repair services and advances in manufacturing technology such as 3D printing of automotive parts to optimize costs. Europe was the largest market accounting for 44.9% of the revenue share in 2016. However, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *