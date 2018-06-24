Uncategorized

Fountain Market launches at Hinjewadi, Phase 3, Pune

Pune, June 23rd 2018: Hinjewadi witnessed a buzzing crowd with the grand opening of Fountain Market, a food and retail plaza. Fountain Market was inaugurated by the cringe pop music sensation, Dhinchak Pooja along with Marathi actresses Mayuri Londhe and model Kaksha Sarvani.

The newly opened complex boasts of a variety of stores including over 15 food outlets. Fountain Market also has super markets, salons, stationary shops, pharmacies, bakeries and many more outlets. The multicuisine food court caters to everyone’s tastes with restaurants that specialise in Rajasthani Thaali & Dal Baati Churma, South Indian Food, Spicy Kolhapuri Bhel, Parathas, Pizzas and many other varieties.

Spread over a wide area , Fountain Market is spacious and offers some of the most fashionable merchandise, truely making it a shoppers paradise.

Announcing the launch Dhinchak Pooja said “I wish the team of Fountain Market the very best for the hard work they have put behind this place. This was my first visit to the city of Pune and I am overwhelmed by the response of Punekars.” She also mentioned that she would like to visit the city again.

Fountain Market is open for all and is expected to be one of the most visited places in Hinjewadi, Phase 3.

