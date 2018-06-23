Xoticar Launches New Auction Platform for Website

We are pleased to announce that we have just launched a brand new auction platform Auctions.Xoticar.com.au which will serve as our online portal for classic, muscle, prestige, and exotic vehicle auctions.

Visitors who come to our site will be able to inspect and bid for luxury vehicles during the auctions after completing a simple buyer registration form.

There is a link at the middle portion of the website where people who wish to attend the auction can register for free. Some useful information is provided on the website such as with regards to test driving, the order of auctioning and any fees involved.

The purpose of the website is to showcase the full range of pre-owned prestige motorcars that Xoticar has to offer with brands such as Ferrari, BMW, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and more. People who want to find or sell a luxury vehicle easily can do so through the Xoticar website.

For those who are looking to sell, all you will have to do is to bring your vehicle including the current license documents at the premises located at 38 Welshpool Road in Welshpool.

Xoticar only takes in licensed vehicle valuers who will inspect the vehicle and negotiate with you to set its reserve price. This kind of pricing will need to be set so that the vehicle will not be sold below this range without the authority of the seller. Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about other paperwork because we will take care of all that for you.

The company stands out from other luxury vehicle dealerships by their positive friendly and helpful attitudes the staff have for all valued customers. We take great pride in the full support and understanding that we give to all of our clients every step of the way when buying or selling a prestige vehicle. Although we are still considered new in Perth, we have more than 40 years of combined experience in selling and buying luxury vehicles. Throughout the years we have bestowed our loyal customers with our extensive knowledge in auctioning.

This can be seen in the competitive rates that Xoticar has to offer while providing convenient solutions for buyers and sellers. A significant amount of savings can be expected by choosing us as your dealer because there are no profit margins involved and all vehicles can be bought at dealer pricing. We have also created a range of insurance options and warranty packages that will make it even easier for people to get their luxury vehicle. If you have any queries or concerns, you can quickly contact our professional sales team.

Lastly, we have aligned ourselves with one of Australia’s most prominent asset brokers in Stratton so that our clients can compare car finance from a wide range of lenders. This will open up many possibilities for a good deal when financing your next prestige car. Drop by and Discuss with our consultants in our showroom today and we will provide a complete selection of business and personal finance options. We have the right package to cater to every lifestyle.

You can register on the website now and start taking part in our luxury vehicle auctions!

Media Contact:

Xoticar

Contact Person: Vnoth Gunasegaran (Vee)

Address: 38 Welshpool Rd, Welshpool Western Australia 6100

Email: info@xoticar.com.au

Phone: (08) 9313 3200

http://www.xoticar.com.au/