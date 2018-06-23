Business

Sun-Wind Solutions, LLC Launches New Website

FAIRFIELD, CT. – APRIL 28, 2018– Solar power continues to grow in Connecticut and consumers, businesses and organizations of all types are reducing their carbon footprint while enjoying the added benefit of reduced energy costs. . Sun-Wind Solutions, LLC, a Fairfield-based engineering, procurement and solar construction company, providesthe information and guidance needed to make going solar and saving money a reality.
The popularity of going solar continues to increase as various programs, incentives and accounting techniques contribute to attractive financial returns on these projects. “A major key to a successful solar project is knowing which combinations of these elements is best suited for each client. The information and advice we provide during the exploratory stage is as valuable as the quality of work we provide during the construction phase,” said Bob Dortenzio, co-owner of the company. “We’re a one-stop shop for all phases of a solar project.”
Construction is another key element in a successful solar project and it must be done correctly to achieve the desired results. “Our installation teams are comprised of seasoned professionals with many years of experience,” adds Bill Giglio, co-owner and director of field operations. “We take pride in each and every installation and the project is never complete until the client is fully satisfied”.
The company has recently launched a new website that provides a list of services offered as well as articles an information about the benefits of going solar. The company also offers free solar assessmentsto see if solar is right for you or your organization.
For more information, visit the website at https://sun-windsolutions.com or call 203-255-3714.

