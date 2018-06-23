Panama City Beach Realtor is Expanding

Panama City Beach, Fl – June 10, 2018 – Chad Miller is a Panama City Beach Realtor that began his career in 1997. Over the years, he has built his reputation and perfected his craft of real estate. Now, this hard work and dedication has paid off as he expands and opens additional offices in Panama City.

Chad Miller’s customers speak for themselves. He is one of few five-star rated real estate agents in Panama City beach. He has over 20 years of experience in real estate and services clients in Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Santa Rosa Beach. Just read the following recommendation by Joanie Miller left on realtor.com:

“I would recommend Chad to any real estate buyer or seller. He has excellent knowledge regarding real estate in Panama City Beach, whether it’s about single-family homes or beach front condominiums.”

Expanding means that more individuals will benefit from the experience, knowledge and dedication of Chad Miller. Whether looking to buy Panama City Beach Condos or looking for real estate companies in Panama City to sell your home; Chad Miller can help.

Chad Miller puts his focus on the customer. It’s this focus and dedication to the customer that has made him successful and has lead to the growth of his business. He ensures that he keeps the needs and wants of the client in mind. This helps ensures that he can meet their needs and not his own.

Trust is important when talking about the person that will help sell your home or assist you in purchasing the home that is perfect for your family. It is critical that you find someone that only cares about what your wants and desires are and is eager and excited to make that come to life. Chad Miller is completely committed to ensuring that his clients are happy and have what the need. Opening new offices not only ensures that he can help more individuals but also means that clients have convenient access to a realtor to help them through the process.

Chad has a strong online presence and takes the times to connect with his customers. Customers rave about how Chad Miller acts professionally and knowledgeable to always ensure the best for his clients. Most are highly likely to recommend him to others. He always takes the time to respond to his clients and is experienced in real estate. He has excellent negotiation skills and keeps the clients in the front of his mind through every stage of the process, ensuring the results that they desire.

Chad Miller is a licensed real estate agent. He is an entrepreneur. He has built his sales track record and the necessary leadership skills to ensure his clients have smooth transactions. He has sold over one thousand properties and has accumulated over three hundred million in total sales volume. These accomplishments speak for themselves. He is dedicated to his community and his goal is to provide each client with as well-informed, stress-less of an experience as possible.