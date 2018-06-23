Tech

Future Electronics and NXP to Host Free i.MX Seminar in Manchester, UK

London, UK (webnewswire) June 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, are hosting a seminar on the i.MX RT Series Crossover Processor in Manchester, UK on June 26, 2018.

The merging of low power application processors and high-performance microcontrollers is here. This free seminar workshop will introduce participants to the i.MX RT Series, the industry’s first crossover processor, which includes the highest performance Arm® Cortex®-M core, real-time functionality and MCU usability at an affordable price.

The seminar will also include hands-on exercises where participants will explore the different features of this new product family. The i.MX RT 105x processors are based on the Cortex M7 core, which guarantees a very high level of real-time performance. Because they do not include ﬂash memory, this allows a high degree of ﬂexibility in implementation at a very interesting cost.

Click here https://tinyurl.com/NXPRoadshow to register for the i.MX RT Series Workshop. For more information and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

