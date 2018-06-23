Entertainment

FED Publishing Releases New Book, “Inspiring Poems From My Soul – A Collection of Poems, Volume1” by Will Shelton

Inspiring Poems From My Soul – A Collection of Poems, Volume1, by Will Shelton, is a Soul to Soul experience from me to you.

Flushing, NY, USA — Will Shelton’s Inspiring Poems From My Soul – A Collection of Poems, Volume1 takes you to that special place in every poet’s heart. A place where words speak to the soul.

Amazing poems for all ages very inspiring and motivative…Each poem took me on a ride with all the imagery and vivid word play…A must read for everybody!!! ~ Jason – Amazon Review

Overall Amazing!
I was gifted this book by a dear friend, and I absolutely love it! It’s one of those books that you just need to have on your shelf. My book club chose this book for our Summer Reading and I’m truly excited to read and discuss these poems within our group. I hope that this author continues to write more, because I am now a fan. ~ Malika Michelle Harris – Amazon Review

“Right away, you can imagine why I love to go to this “Special Place”. Again, imagine the sheer joy of journeying to your soul, where God will always be there to inspire you. 1 Corinthians 3:16 states, “Do you not know that you are a temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?” This is a Soul to Soul meeting, which makes each moment special and rewarding. It’s like the flickering of a butterfly’s wings to the wonders of our Milky Way Galaxy.

Every time I read the Poetry of other Poets from the past to present, it’s a Soul to Soul experience. Poets take me to special places in my mind and soul, with no boundaries. It’s limitless. Yes, it’s a freedom to search the universe for true meanings to life’s array of humanistic experiences. Poetry embraces all the myriad of human emotions from extreme sadness to heavenly bliss. Art does imitate and reflect life in the most beautiful ways. Yes, I’m eclectic in my poetry style of writing. To enhance my love of poetry.”

Author Will Shelton is a husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend. He also is a powerful believer in God and His Magnificent Creations. Will Shelton is a cancer survivor of over ten years who feels God has work for him. Will Shelton feels that part of that work is this book.

In his retirement, Will Shelton found time to develop his love for writing. Shelton states: “I always had a love for learning, which started with God planting the learning seed in me.”

Will Shelton is the author of Investing in Your Health… You’ll Love the Returns.

Visit Will at http://www.Will-Shelton.com.

Genre – Poetry, Spiritual, Uplifting, Eclectic

Inspiring Poems From My Soul – A Collection of Poems, Volume1 ISBN 9781506904825, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 88 page print book version, ISBN 9781506904818, is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.

