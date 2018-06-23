Business

entertainments studios

CAMBRIDGE GARDEN STUDIOS SPECIALISE IN THE DESIGN AND BUILD OF AWARD WINNING GARDEN ROOMS ACROSS CAMBRIDGESHIRE, BEDFORDSHIRE, MILTON KEYNES, HERTFORDSHIRE, NORTH LONDON, NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK.. Get more information about hot tub houses

Whether you need a bespoke office, luxury studio, music room, or just somewhere to escape the children, Cambridge Garden Studios have the ideal garden room for you and your family at a fraction of the cost of an extension or loft conversion.

Great value for money, you can create the additional space you need for your family without having to move or extend your house. You may be seeking to build a bespoke office to gain a better work-life balance or perhaps you would like an indulgent hobby studio or gym? Whatever the reason, our UK based team of specialist craftsmen will go that extra mile to ensure you are happy with the results.

With 25 years’ experience in the building industry you can trust us to produce the garden rooms and luxury studios of your dreams. We can advise you on the style of studio that would suit your needs and keep you informed at every stage of the build, delivering on time and on budget.

