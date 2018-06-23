Health and Wellness

Does Heart Bypass, bypass the real problem?

Bypass bypasses the problem, not solves the ongoing disease process even after you put your life at risk on the operating table, while ballooning/stenting only opens about 1/2 inch (1 cm) of an artery while other parts can cause a heart attack in future. They are dangerous relievers of symptoms, such as angina, and for that they work well (for a while) but do not prolong life or prevent heart attacks except in particular type of heart disease.

Many studies show that Angioplasty (PTCA) or (PCI) is not much superior to medical therapy. There is no major survival benefit from ballooning or bypassing except in particular type of heart disease.

Medicine-Angiogram-Surgery-Study Trial (MASS II) and Medline study reported in Journal of American College of Cardiology that in most cases Medicine (drugs) and ECP therapy is better.

“As a physician, I strongly believe that the answer to all heart problems is not angioplasty, stent or bypass surgery and in most cases Medicine (drugs) and ECP therapy is better.” Says Dr. Sibia.

ECP/EECP introduced in India by Dr. Sibia, Director, Sibia Medical Centre, Ludhiana

